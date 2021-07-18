AP PHOTOS: Olympic guests get view of Tokyo -- from the bus

The Tokyo Tower is seen through a bus window ahead of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo.
People fish in a moat ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo.
People crowd the street in the Kabukicho area, Tokyo's entertainment district, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo. Tokyo is under a fourth state of emergency, which began Monday and requires restaurants and bars to close early and not serve alcohol through the 2020 Summer Olympics, which start July 23.
People walk near a pachinko parlor ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.
A cooling system sprays a mist over a police officer outside the main press center of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo.
A taxi driver wears a white glove ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo.
A torii gate stands at the entrance to a shrine ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo.
A couple hold hands at a subway station ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo.
An elderly woman walks with a small towel over her head to shield from the sun ahead the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo.
A man rides his bike near the athlete's village for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo.
A bus driver is reflected in the mirror, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo.
Commuters sit in a bus ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Tokyo.
Commuters are reflected in a bus window as they cross the street Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo.
Motorists drive along a spiral ramp onto the Rainbow Bridge, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Tokyo.
Hua Zhang, of the China Media Group, wears protective goggles while riding a media bus ahead the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo.
The skyline of Tokyo is seen through a bus window from the Rainbow Bridge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Tokyo.
A protective plastic cover is installed in a shuttle bus to help curb the spread of COVID-19 prior to the 2020 Summer Olympics Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Tokyo.
The Olympic rings float in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Tokyo.
A police officer, right, patrols near the entrance to the athlete's village for the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Tokyo.
JAE C. HONG
Associated Press
As the bus rumbles along a Tokyo thruway, passengers steal a fleeting glance at the Olympic rings floating on a barge in the bay. Colorful shop signs that dot the Kabukicho entertainment district pass by in a blur. The Tokyo Tower glows, if only briefly.
The pandemic-delayed 2020 Summer Olympics are days away from starting and thousands of athletes, officials and media are descending on a Tokyo under a state of emergency because of surging COVID-19 cases. For many of the visitors under strict protective protocols, the only way to get a glimpse of this unique capital city is from a vehicle, whisking the sporting guests from athlete village or hotel to venue.
AP photographer Jae C. Hong spent hours riding Olympic buses, trying to get a feel for Tokyo as the Games in a bubble ramp up.
For the Japanese, life goes on with little indication a massive sporting event is about to begin. Streets of masked workers; a couple steal a private moment at a subway station, mask to mask; fishermen stand in their boats in a moat; an elderly woman seeking relief from the heat walks with a small towel on her head; a police officer walks under cooling mist sprays while on patrol.
The view from the bus forces a separation from subject, the bustle of the city is silenced by the closed windows. Yet, over time, if one really looks, a connection is formed with this sprawling metropolis that is a mix of modern and tradition.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.