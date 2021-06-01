AP PHOTOS: Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, amid a month of conflict

Intricate henna designs on the hands of Muslim girls in Peshawar, Pakistan. Horseback riders atop colorfully festooned steeds in Zazzau, Nigeria. A child tossed into the air at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in Jerusalem.

These are some of the ways the world’s Muslims celebrated the Eid al-Fitr festival in mid-May bringing an end to Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, as captured by AP photographers around the globe.

Inside a multi-story mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, worshippers solemnly made Eid al-Fitr appeals above prayer mats on the floor. In Bekasi, Indonesia, women wearing face masks to ward off transmission of the coronavirus knelt on a street, some of them clutching small children, as a train whooshed by steps away.

The joyous observations contrasted, however, with the sorrow and suffering from an 11-day war that erupted between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers – a conflict also reflected in striking AP images.

In Jerusalem’s Old City, a smoky haze filled the air at the compound of the sacred Al-Aqsa mosque as Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces faced off in just one day of weeks of clashes over Israel’s policing of the area during Ramadan and threatened evictions.