AP: Police clung to crash theory in Black man's fatal arrest

“It’s horrific,” Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, told the AP. “There’s nothing they can say to change, to warp, what’s shown. I don’t care which way they want to coat it, what different colors of paint they want to layer on this mess — they can’t erase it.”

Greene, a 49-year-old barber, failed to pull over for a traffic violation and led troopers on a midnight chase across rural northern Louisiana at speeds of up to 115 mph (185 kph) before his car spun to a stop on a roadside near Monroe.

Troopers told Greene’s relatives hours later that he died on impact after crashing into a tree, an explanation called into question by photos of Greene’s body on a gurney showing his bruised and battered face, a hospital report noting he had two stun gun prongs in his back, and the fact that his SUV had only minor damage.

Even Louisiana State Police appeared to back off the crash explanation later when they issued a one-page statement saying only that Greene struggled with troopers who were trying to arrest him and that he died on his way to the hospital.