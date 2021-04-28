 Skip to main content
AP source: Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home
AP

  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan residence.

The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available.

The official who confirmed the execution of the search warrant did not have approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. A message left for Giuliani’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.

