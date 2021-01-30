AP source: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks

Goff has been a steady winner since McVay's arrival, but his high propensity for turnovers and lack of improvement over the past two seasons led McVay and general manager Les Snead to speak openly of a future without Goff in recent weeks.

Goff was the most recent first-round pick made by the Rams back in 2016. Snead has now traded away his top pick or moved back in seven consecutive drafts, making bold moves to acquire veteran talent including All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Stafford is leaving downtrodden Detroit and heading to sunny Los Angeles with a chance to take the controls of a team that could be a Super Bowl contender next season.

The Rams went 10-6 and beat NFC West champion Seattle in the playoffs before losing at Green Bay. Stafford also appears to be a clear upgrade at the most important position for McVay, whose reputation as an offensive mastermind has taken several hits over the past two years while Goff and a stagnant skill-position talent pool struggled to execute his schemes effectively.