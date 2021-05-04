AP source: Sheldon Silver released from prison on furlough

At his sentencing, Silver’s lawyers had begged the court to allow him to serve his sentence under home confinement, rather than at a prison, because of the danger of contracting a fatal case of COVID-19. A judge turned him down.

The Bureau of Prisons has been moving some inmates to furlough in an effort to get those expected to transition to home confinement out of correctional facilities sooner.

More than 7,000 federal inmates remain on home confinement, according to Bureau of Prisons statistics. The agency had released nearly 25,000 prisoners to their homes since last March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the bureau’s guidelines, priority for home confinement is supposed to be given to those inmates who have served half of their sentence or inmates with 18 months or less left and who served at least 25% of their time. But the bureau has discretion about who can be released.

In January, the Justice Department issued a memo that said the Bureau of Prisons may have to return some inmates serving extended terms of home confinement to prison once the coronavirus emergency period that was established by Congress expires.