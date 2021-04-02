AP Sources: NCAA has not tested for drugs at championships

The NCAA manual on drug-testing says: “NCAA drug-testing is a possibility at any and all NCAA championship rounds and sites. However, as a best practice, the NCAA will not announce whether or not drug testing will occur at any specific venue.”

While the unpredictability can work as a deterrent, some sports officials say not conducting actual tests can leave a sport open to doped athletes winning championships.

“If you don’t actually follow through and do the testing, that could be perceived as a weak link,” said Bob Copeland, who cleaned up a steroid-addled football program when he was athletic director at University of Waterloo in Canada. Copeland said he was speaking about doping protocols in general and wasn't familiar with the NCAA's rules.

The NCAA wasn’t alone in putting its testing program on hiatus in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak. Sending collectors out to gather urine and blood samples was deemed too risky, and most U.S. and international testing programs went dark.

The anti-doping tests were deemed too important to leave shuttered for the long-term, however, and when major events such as the Olympics were placed back on the schedule, sports organizations started finding new ways to resume testing.