AP survey: ADs fear sharing revenue with college athletes

“I think we’ve always adapted to whatever the rules are presented, we make changes,” Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague said. “We make it work. But what is income at the end of the day? At our level we have no income. There is nothing to share.”

Much of the spending at all levels goes into coaching salaries. Skyrocketing salaries at the top of college sports — with football assistants at Power Five schools commonly drawing $1 million per year pay checks — have raised the market for coaches at all levels and even in other sports.

Teague was among the nearly 29% of athletic directors who said they would strongly favor a law that would allow schools to cap the salaries of coaches and staff. Another 40% said they would somewhat favor a legal way to cap salaries.

To get around antitrust laws would take an act of Congress. The NCAA is already looking for help from federal lawmakers to set national standards for NIL compensation for college athletes. Most of the bills put forth so far have been limited to NIL, but the College Athlete Bill of Rights was a reminder that once Congress gets involved it can be difficult to put limits on how much.

A survey questioned asked ADs about what entities should be responsible for regulating college sports.