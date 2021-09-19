AP Top 25: Clemson, Ohio State slip; Penn State jumps to 6th

The number is padded by 10 ranked teams losing to ranked teams. Also, only one top-10 team has lost to an unranked team: North Carolina was preseason No. 10 when it opened with a loss to Virginia Tech.

It's been a volatile first few weeks of the 2021 season, though not quite as crazy and unpredictable as it might look at first glance.

A total of 35 teams have been ranked through three regular-season polls.

IN

— No. 20 Michigan State is off to an impressive start in Year 2 under coach Mel Tucker, 3-0 by an average margin of 23 points. The Spartans won 38-17 at Miami on Saturday and are ranked for the first time since Oct. 5, 2019.

— No. 22 Fresno State won maybe the weekend's most thrilling game, upsetting UCLA with two late scoring drives led by quarterback Jake Haener. The Bulldogs are ranked for the first time since the final AP Top 25 of 2018.

No. 24 UCLA dropped 11 spots after its first loss of the season.