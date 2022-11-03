AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:12 p.m. EDT

Canines, anyone? Westminster dog show heads to tennis center

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is moving next year to a new venue — the home of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The kennel club announced that canine champs will take over the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for three days starting on May 6. Westminster awarded its coveted best in show prize at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for decades before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the dog show to move outdoors. The event found a home at a suburban estate and shifted from winter to June for the past two years.

Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy

ROME (AP) — A film museum in Italy's city of Turin says Kevin Spacey will receive a lifetime achievement award and teach a master class there early next year. The president of the National Museum of Cinema said Thursday that the class and the award honoring the actor's contributions to the growth of cinema would take place on Jan. 16, 2023. He said, “We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey chose Turin and our museum for this long-awaited return to an event with an audience.” Two weeks ago, a federal jury in New York sided with Spacey in a sexual abuse lawsuit that helped derailed his career.

'Do better': Newsom pauses $1B in homelessness spending

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will delay giving $1 billion in funding to local governments because he says they are not being aggressive enough in curbing homelessness. California's local governments are in line to get the money from the state. But first they have to submit plans saying how they would reduce the homeless population in their communities. Newsom said the plans that have been submitted would collectively reduce homelessness by 2% statewide over four years. Newsom called that unacceptable. The governor said he will hold onto the money until a meeting with leaders later this month to review homelessness strategies.

Activists fight bid to remove Puerto Rico's 'colonial cats'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hundreds of cats have long slinked through the cobblestone streets of Puerto Rico’s historic district, stopping for the occasional pat on the head as delighted tourists and residents snap pictures and offer bits of food. The cats are so beloved they even have their own statue in Old San Juan. But officials say the cat population has grown so much that the U.S. National Park Service wants to implement a “free-ranging cat management plan” and is considering options that could include removal of the animals. That idea is angering many people, who worry the cats will be killed.

Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players hoping to win this week's massive Powerball jackpot might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash. Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot went without a winner. But now an even more massive $1.5 billion prize is up for grabs Saturday night. An annuity doled out over 29 years is not as sexy as cash but would pay that advertised $1.5 billion prize. Winners who opt for cash would get just under $746 million. That's less than half as much. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.

Authorities seeking info on husband of 'Lady of the Dunes'

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts, who earlier this week said they had finally identified the “Lady of the Dunes,” a woman whose mutilated body was found on Cape Cod in 1974, are now looking for information about a man she may have married. Authorities on Wednesday said the late Guy Rockwell Muldavin is believed to have married Ruth Marie Terry in February 1974, just a few months before Terry’s body was found in Provincetown. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Terry or Muldavin in New England in 1973 or 1974 to contact them. Officials announced Monday that they had finally identified Terry.

CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office, which says the network’s executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. The broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the New York attorney general said were kept in the dark because network executives concealed the allegations.

Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday's announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide. The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

NEW YORK (AP) — Bono's latest tour is not for a new album. The U2 singer is now a published and best-selling author, his “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” out this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com. Through “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stifling childhood home in Dublin to global fame. He opened his promotional tour Wednesday before thousands of screaming fans at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre. Former President Bill Clinton was among his famous admirers in the audience, which often stood and cheered and sang along.

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.