AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:28 p.m. EST

Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — Facial recognition technology is mostly associated with uses such as surveillance and the authentication of human faces, but a group of scientists believe they’ve found a new use for it: saving seals. A research team at Colgate University has developed SealNet, a database of seal faces created by taking pictures of dozens of harbor seals in Maine’s Casco Bay. The team found its accuracy at identifying the marine mammals is close to 100%, which is no small accomplishment in an ecosystem home to thousands of seals. The researchers are working on expanding their database to make it available to other scientists.

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased rush hour congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Researchers in Tennessee say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24. In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence. The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause. Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success. In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

Official says 4 Philly high school students shot near school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students are injured from an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day. A city schools spokesperson said Wednesday one was shot in the shoulder, one in the knee and two suffered graze wounds. The shooting took place about a block from Overbrook High School in West Philadelphia. City police say the victims are in stable condition and receiving hospital treatment. The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m., after school let out early for parent-teacher conferences.

LAPD officer unjustified in shooting that killed girl, 14

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Commission has ruled that an officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl. The civilian panel ruled Tuesday that Officer William Jones was justified in firing one shot but not the other two in quick sequence at a Burlington store in North Hollywood last December. A man, Daniel Elena Lopez, wielding a heavy bike lock had brutally attacked two women in the store. Jones told investigators that he believed Elena Lopez had a gun and was shooting people. His shots killed Elena Lopez and one went through a dressing room wall, killing Valentina Orellana Peralta. Her family has sued.

Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq's southern marshes

CHIBAYISH, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s water buffaloes are suffering from dire water shortages in the country's iconic southern marshes. Herders are struggling to keep their animals alive and have watched many die, poisoned by salty water seeping into the low-lying wetlands. The marshes — a lush remnant of the cradle of civilization and a sharp contrast to the desert that prevails across much of the Middle East — were reborn after the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein, when dams he had built to drain the area and root out Shiite rebels were dismantled. But today, drought that experts believe is spurred by climate change and invading salt, coupled with lack of political agreement between Iraq and Turkey, are endangering them again.

Gone in 9 minutes: How Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes. Police have launched an international hunt for the thieves and their loot, consisting of 483 Celtic coins and a lump of unworked gold discovered near the town of Manching in 1999. Museum security systems recorded that a door was pried open at 1:26 a.m. and then how the thieves left again at 1:35 a.m. Bavarian police said there were “parallels” between the heist in Manching and the theft of priceless jewels and a large gold coin in Dresden and Berlin. Bavaria’s minister of science and arts said Wednesday evidence pointed to the work of professionals.

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A local official says that the Taliban have lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium in central Afghanistan. It signaled the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s. The governor's office in Logar province sent out invitations to Wednesday's lashings via social media. Those being punished received between 21 and 39 lashes each, after being convicted in a local court of purported theft and adultery. The resumption of the practice underscored the Taliban’s intention of sticking to their radical interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75

LONDON (AP) — Wilko Johnson, the guitarist with British blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who had an unexpected career renaissance after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, has died. He was 75. Johnson's family says the musician died Monday evening at his home in southeast England. Johnson formed Dr. Feelgood with friends in the early 1970s. The anarchic R&B band helped inspire the punk explosion, but Johnson quit in 1977. In 2012, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was told it was terminal. He went on a farewell tour and recorded what was intended as a final album. After surgery in 2014 he had been declared cancer-free. He released another album in 2018 and toured with his band until last month.

US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect

Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't — at least for now. That's according to a first look at the new shots' real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who'd had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who've skipped the new shot.

Boo Simmons: Nets guard jeered in 1st game in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons got his hostile homecoming in Philadelphia. Simmons was an All-Star guard for the 76ers before back injuries and what he said were mental health issues prompted him to demand a trade. Simmons was booed from the moment he stepped on the court in Philadelphia. Sixers fans also cursed at him. There were some supporters. Simmons was traded last season to the Nets for James Harden. He missed Brooklyn’s first game in Philly last season with an injury.