AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:29 p.m. EST

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. The release says that the 85-year-old “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.”

Paris 2024 Olympics, Paralympics mascot is a smiling hat

PARIS (AP) — The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics have been revealed. It's a Phrygian cap. The soft bright red cap is an updated version of a conical hat worn in antiquity. It's also known as a liberty cap. It later became a symbol of the pursuit of liberty in the French Revolution. The Olympic cap mascot is triangular in shape and comes complete with friendly smile, blue eyes, tricolor ribbon and big colored sneakers. The Paralympic version features a prosthetic leg that goes to the knee. Organizers say they didn’t want to choose an animal or other creature but instead wanted something that represented an “ideal.”

John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89

NEW YORK (AP) — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89. The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy. Jennifer Aniston said in her post that her father was “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.” His best known role was Victor Kiriakis in “Days of Our Lives,” but his credits also included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.”

Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is counting down to this week's planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay. Hurricane Nicole's high winds last Thursday caused a 10-foot section of caulking to peel away near the capsule at the top of the rocket. Mission managers want to make sure the narrow strip won't damage the rocket if it breaks off during liftoff. A final decision is expected by early Monday evening. Liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for early Wednesday. It's the first test flight for the 322-foot rocket and will send a capsule with test dummies into lunar orbit.

R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, a dazzling list of talented acts that left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing. The ballot includes the musical theater duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote “Ragtime” and “Anastasia,” as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” Two veteran rock stars are also nominees: Patti Smith — whose songs include “Because the Night” and “Dancing Barefoot” — and Steve Winwood, whose hits include “Higher Love” and “Roll With It.”

Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forum

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success. “Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on. He also touched briefly on criticism of his stewardship of Twitter since he took it over for $44 billion last month. Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link.

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”

EXPLAINER: What's happening at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX?

Problems mounted over the weekend for collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was struggling to account for money that went missing hours after it filed for bankruptcy. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection Friday after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run. Then, on Saturday, FTX confirmed there was “unauthorized access” to its accounts that caused some funds to vanish. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have disappeared. The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Companies that backed FTX are writing down investments, and the prices of bitcoin and other digital currencies have been falling.

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport

PARIS (AP) — French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” has died in the airport. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died Saturday after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F. That's according to official with the Paris airport authority, who said police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media. The airport official said Karimi Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks.