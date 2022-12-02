AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:44 p.m. EST

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. The move came as New Jersey and other states move aggressively to adopt clean energy to combat climate change. Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant in Logan Township. That site, and a second power plant site in Carneys Point, will host large facilities where batteries will be arrayed to store clean energy and release it to the power grid as needed.

Britney Spears' massive pop songs to land on Broadway, again

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. “Once Upon a One More Time” first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company,. The cast will be announced at a later date.

Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post

Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. On Thursday, Ye praised Hitler in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post, saying “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.

Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — The camel batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup. The camel pageant was being held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup. The pageant is a cross between the Westminster Dog Show and the Miss America Pageant. The winner was Nazaa’a is a majestic light-haired creature that overcame several preliminary rounds and hundreds of other camels to win the pageant at Qatar Camel Mzayen Club on Friday.

EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, but there are still many questions surrounding the investigation. The horrific case has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. It has also riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors online. The Moscow Police Department has not yet identified a suspect in the case. The department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening that all the speculation is stoking community fears and spreading false information.

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

LONDON (AP) — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25. Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest England to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month with a show at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. The final leg of the tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe next year. It is set to conclude in Stockholm, Sweden in July.

The pandemic, Karens, crypto craziness: We're over you, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — The rudeness pandemic, the actual pandemic and all things gray. There’s a lot to leave behind when 2022 comes to a close as uncertainty rules around the world. The health crisis brought on the dawn of slow living, but it crushed many families forced to hustle for their lives. Karens went on the rise. Crypto currencies tanked. Pete Davidson’s love thing with Kim Kardashian made headlines. Among other things on the AP's annual Over It list are ASMR and gratuitous grossness on the big screen.

China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments

BEIJING (AP) — China's professional basketball league has fined former NBA star Jeremy Lin for making “inappropriate remarks” about quarantine facilities for his Chinese team. That comes as the government tries to suppress protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent. More cities eased restrictions following protests last weekend in Shanghai and other areas in which some crowds called for President Xi Jinping to resign. The China Basketball Association says Lin was fined $1,400 for his remarks on social media about a hotel where his team stayed before a game. The news outlet The Paper said he complained about workout facilities. Phone calls to his team, the Loong Lions, weren't answered.

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

PHOENIX (AP) — A rural Arizona county has certified its midterm election results after blowing past the deadline in state law. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to follow the orders of a judge who ruled that they broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member board of supervisors did not cite any problems with the election results as a reason to delay. Rather, they say they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.

10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ten Los Angeles students appear to have overdosed on edible cannabis products at their middle school in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department says the students between 12 and 15 years old experienced mild to moderate distress Thursday at Van Nuys Middle School. Seven were taken to medical centers. Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott says the overdoses were possibly from edible cannabis products, and investigators are trying to determine the source. The Los Angeles Unified School District said that while medical assistance was requested out of an abundance of caution, the campus remained “safe and open for instruction."