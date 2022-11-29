AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:07 p.m. EST

Clarence Gilyard, 'Die Hard' and 'Matlock' actor, dies at 66

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. He had a prolific career, starting in the 1980s with appearances in “Diff’rent Strokes,” ”The Facts of Life” and other television shows. Gilyard was then in two of the biggest movies of the decade: “Top Gun,” in which he played a radar intercept officer, and “Die Hard,” when he was featured as a villainous computer maven whose one liners included “You didn’t bring me along for my charming personality.”

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of severe weather across several southern states. The National Storm Prediction Center says there's potential Tuesday for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls. More than 25 million people are in the path of the storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The center's latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at the highest risk for strong storms. The National Weather Service issued tornado watches due to what it called a “particularly dangerous situation.”

Woman believed to be 1971 kidnap victim reunites with family

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman who family members believe was the toddler who was kidnapped 51 years ago has been reunited with her family in Fort Worth. Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was abducted by a purported babysitter in 1971. Her family says that she lived in Fort Worth most of her life as Melanie Brown and didn't know she was kidnapped, until her father submitted DNA to 23andMe and learned that he was related to Brown's children. Brown reunited with her biological parents and two siblings this weekend. The family says they never gave up hope. Police are conducting official DNA tests to confirm Melissa Highsmith's identity.

Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea’s 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Lawyers for Correia declined to comment on Tuesday. In their appeal, they accused prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom” and called the evidence against their client “remarkably shallow.”

Panama confronts illegal trafficking of animals

ANCON, Panama (AP) — In a tropical forest beside the Panama Canal, two endangered, black-handed spider monkeys swing about their wire enclosure balanced by their long tails. They arrived at this government rehabilitation center after environmental authorities seized them from people who had been keeping them as pets. Panamanian authorities are trying to raise awareness about the dangers — to humans and wildlife — of keeping wild animals in their homes. While spider monkeys are usually friendly to humans, officials warn they can become dangerous and aggressive when they reach sexual maturity. This month, Panama hosted the World Wildlife Conference, where participants voted to tighten some restrictions on the international trade in animals and plants.

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued three stowaways who were found traveling on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria. The rescue service said the men were found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the port of Las Palmas on Monday. Officials say they had symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. They were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention. According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the the Malta-flagged tanker left Lagos, Nigeriam on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday. The distance between both ports is roughly 4,600 kilometers (2,800 miles).

Man sentenced for faking death to avoid sex abuse charges

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A military veteran has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for faking his death in Alabama to avoid criminal charges of impregnating a teenage girl in his home state of Mississippi. Jacob Blair Scott was sentenced Monday. A federal judge in Alabama set the sentence to run at the same time as Scott’s 85-year Mississippi prison sentence. In June, a Mississippi jury convicted him of sexual battery and child abuse charges. The victim testified Scott sexually assaulted her in 2016 and 2017. Scott was facing charges when he rowed a boat into the Gulf of Mexico off an Alabama coast in 2018, leaving a gun and a suicide note. He was captured in Oklahoma in 2020, living under another person's name.

SAfrica: Convicted killer of anti-apartheid hero stabbed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The convicted killer of South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison two days before he was due to be released on parole. Prison authorities confirmed Tuesday that Janusz Walus, a 69-year-old Polish national, was set for release on Thursday. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for Hani’s 1993 murder, which took place during a volatile political climate ahead of the country’s transition from apartheid to democracy and almost plunged the country into political violence. The Constitutional Court ordered last week that he should be released on parole within 10 days. A prisons spokesperson says Walus is in a stable condition and receiving medical attention from the prison medical services.

Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow

LONDON (AP) — The latest U.K. census has found that less than half of people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian. It is first time the country’s official religion has been followed by a minority of the population. Figures released Tuesday show that 46.2% of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian in the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011. Some 37% said they had no religion, up from 25% in 2011. Secularism campaigners said the shift should trigger a rethink of the way religion is entrenched in British society. Almost 82% of people in England and Wales identified as white in the census, down from 86% in 2011.

Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million

HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston has lifted an order that called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a purification plant caused pressure to drop. The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The nation's fourth-largest city rescinded the order Tuesday morning. Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed. The city says water quality samples sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.