AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:51 p.m. EST

Dig at UK housing site yields major 7th century treasures

LONDON (AP) — A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace uncovered near Northampton in central England is being hailed as a find of major significance. The necklace was found with other items on the site of a new housing development in central England. Archaeologists say it marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader. Scientists say the trove will shed new light on life in 7th century England, a time when Christianity was battling with paganism for people’s allegiance. The find has been dubbed the Harpole Treasure after the village where it was found. The plan is for the items to be displayed at a local museum once archaeologists have finished their work.

COVID's lingering impact prompts Real ID deadline extension

The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout. The deadline to have a Real ID had been May 3, 2023, but DHS announced Monday that it was pushed back to May 7, 2025. People are getting compliant IDs as they renew driver’s licenses, but DHS said the pandemic resulted in backlogs at state driver’s license offices. Because of the backlogs, many state agencies that issue driver’s licenses automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards, rather than issuing compliant licenses and cards.

Wisconsin Republicans ask Democrat Evers to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican representatives in Congress are calling on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to delete the video platform TikTok from all state government devices. The lawmakers told Evers in a letter Tuesday that the popular video sharing app should be removed because it can be used by the Chinese government to spy on users and promote Chinese Communist Party propaganda. The request comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data such as browsing history and location.

Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jim Stewart, the white Tennessee farm boy and fiddle player who co-founded the influential Stax Records with his sister in a Black, inner-city Memphis neighborhood and helped build the soulful “Memphis sound,” has died at age 92. The Stax Museum of American Soul Music says Stewart died peacefully and surrounded by his family Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed. Stewart was co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis. During an era of racial strife, white musicians and producers worked there alongside Black singers, songwriters and instrumentalists to create the “Memphis sound” embodied by Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, The Staple Singers, and many others.

Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo isn't in the starting lineup for Portugal’s game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about Ronaldo’s attitude in the last match. Gonçalo Ramos is starting in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo showed obvious displeasure at being removed from the game against South Korea on Friday.

Italian firefighters find 12th victim of Nov. 26 landslide

MILAN (AP) — After 11 days of digging, search teams recovered the final victim from the debris of an enormous landslide on the Italian resort island of Ischia, bringing the final death toll to 12. The Naples prefect identified the victim as 31-year-old Maria Teresa Arcamone, whose body was found Tuesday in an area where much of the debris from the Nov. 26 landslide had accumulated. The victims also included a family of five, with three children from ages 5-15, a couple with a 3-week-old son and another young couple.

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71. Her death was announced Monday by her children on social media and confirmed by her manager. The post said their mother died of cancer that was recently diagnosed. She starred as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom “Cheers” from 1987 to 1993, after the departure of original star Shelley Long. She had her own sitcom on the network, “Veronica’s Closet,” from 1997 to 2000. John Travolta, who starred with Alley in two “Look Who's Talking” films, was among the stars who paid tribute to her online.

Man arrested after egg allegedly thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an egg was allegedly hurled towards King Charles III during a visit to a town center. Bedfordshire Police said a man in his 20s was being questioned over an alleged common assault. Charles was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public. Last month, a 23-year-old man was arrested after eggs were hurled at Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, in York, northern England.

Ex-Miami US Rep. David Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government was arrested Monday on charges of money laundering and representing a foreign government without registering. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami says Republican David Rivera was arrested in Atlanta. The eight-count indictment alleges he was part of a conspiracy to lobby on behalf of Venezuela to improve U.S.-Venezuela relations, resolve an oil company legal dispute and end U.S. economic sanctions against the South American nation — without registering as a foreign agent. A lawyer for Rivera said he had not seen the indictment and Rivera did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years

NEW YORK (AP) — There were plenty of reasons Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack to ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ shouldn't have worked. Jazz music for an animated television special featuring the famous comic strip characters? Yet the show has become a holiday tradition from its first airing in 1965, the music performed by Guaraldi's piano-led jazz trio even more so. What unites Prince, Michelle Obama and Foo Fighters? They all performed the soundtrack's “Linus and Lucy” in public. Members of show producer Lee Mendelson's family wish they had the envelope where he hurriedly wrote lyrics to the song “Christmas Time is Here.”