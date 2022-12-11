AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:57 p.m. EST

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting

ROME (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say a man opened fire during a meeting of a condominium board in northern Rome, killing three people. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri confirmed three people were killed and others injured in the shooting in the Fidene neighborhood. He called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.” La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all” and then opened fire. Participants managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived. She said the suspect was known to board members and had previously been reported to authorities for making threats.

Death toll in Jersey fire rises to 5; 4 still missing

LONDON (AP) — Police say the number of people killed in an apartment building explosion and fire on the English Channel Island of Jersey has risen to five, and four others are still unaccounted for. Jersey Police Chief Robin Smith says specialist teams were continuing a painstaking search of the area in St. Helier, the island’s capital. He warned it was likely to be weeks before investigations are completed. A blast destroyed a three-story apartment block at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. Smith said the fire was “likely” caused by a gas explosion but it has not yet been confirmed. Authorities said Sunday they no longer expect to find anyone alive.

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater has to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. After everyone was evacuated safely, police K9 units searched the building but didn't find any explosives. The theater's operator said Sunday it will try to reschedule the show.

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander. The lander blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday atop a SpaceX rocket. On board is the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around in the gray lunar dust. It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed the craft for minimal fuel. That's why it's taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon that will have it flying 1 million miles away, before looping back to the moon.

Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who formed a powerful speaking partnership with Gloria Steinem and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida. She was best known for her community activism, especially at the center she established on Manhattan's West side for child care and support for working parents, including job training and other services. Hughes appeared in a famous 1971 photo with Steinem in which the two raised their arms in the Black Power salute.

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

Deputy in California slayings killed self with service gun

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia sheriff’s deputy who they believe traveled to California to kill three family members of a 15-year-old girl he tried to sexually extort online killed himself with a government-issued firearm. Police say 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards drove across the country and on Nov. 25 killed the girl’s mother and grandparents and set fire to their home in Riverside, about 50 miles east of Los Angeles. That same day, Edwards died by suicide during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies. The girl was rescued. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta says Edward used his service pistol to kill himself. The Riverside Police Department, which is investigating the family members' deaths, hasn't said how they were killed.

One-armed player for Northwestern St scores first points

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A college basketball player who lost nearly all of his left arm in a childhood accident has scored his first points for Northwestern State. Freshman Hansel Emmanuel had a dunk, layup and foul shot for five points in a 91-73 win over Louisiana-Monroe in the Southland Conference on Saturday night. The 19-year-old Emmanuel was injured at 6 years old when a pile of cinder blocks fell on him. The 6-foot-6 guard had played four previous games for his Louisiana college this season without having a point.

With box office bare, 'Black Panther' makes it 5 in a row

NEW YORK (AP) — On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend. With Thursday's release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios opted not to open any new films into wide release. Studio estimates Sunday show “Wakanda Forever” grossed $11.1 million in its fifth weekend domestically, and is up to $768 million worldwide. The R-rated Christmas film “Violent Night” stayed in second place with $8.7 million. “The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser, debuted in six locations and notched the year's best per-theater average.

Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner’s pants with a five-button-fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million at an auction in Reno last weekend. There’s disagreement about whether the pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans. Officials for Levi Strauss & Co. say any claims about their origin is speculation because they predate the first jeans the San Francisco-based company officially manufactured in 1873.