AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:14 p.m. EST

Camel pageant is among World Cup's sidelines attractions

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — The camel batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup. The camel pageant was being held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup. The pageant is a cross between the Westminster Dog Show and the Miss America Pageant. The winner was Nazaa’a is a majestic light-haired creature that overcame several preliminary rounds and hundreds of other camels to win the pageant at Qatar Camel Mzayen Club on Friday.

Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal project has officially been declared an endangered species after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely-used emergency basis last spring. The Fish and Wildilfe Service said in a formal rule published Friday that the Dixie Valley toad is at risk of extinction primarily due to the approval and commencement of geothermal development” about 100 miles east of Reno. Other threats to the quarter-sized amphibian include groundwater pumping, agriculture, climate change, disease and predation from bullfrogs. The temporary listing in April marked only the second time in 20 years the agency had taken such emergency action.

EXPLAINER: Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, but there are still many questions surrounding the investigation. The horrific case has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. It has also grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors online. The Moscow Police Department has not yet identified a suspect in the case. The department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening that all the speculation is stoking community fears and spreading false information.

Uvalde shooting victims seek $27B, class action in lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Victims of a Texas elementary school shooting are seeking a $27 billion class action lawsuit against city and state police, the city of Uvalde and other school and law enforcement officials for failing to follow active shooter protocol, according to the lawsuit filed this week. The lawsuit filed this week seeks damages for survivors of the May 24 shooting who were present and have sustained “emotional or psychological damages as a result of the defendants’ conduct and omissions on that date.” Among those suing are school staff and representatives of minors who were present when a gunman stormed Robb Elementary, killing 19 children and two teachers.

FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok. He warned Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.” Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, “which allows them to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations.” He also asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations. A TikTok spokesperson says it is “on a path to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns.”

Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials say 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released its latest flu update. It says 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week. That may not bode well for the near future. It’s likely there was more spread of respiratory viruses during Thanksgiving gatherings and at crowded airports.

US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government plans to end in January the public health emergency it declared earlier this year after an outbreak of mpox left more than 29,000 people across the U.S. infected. Mpox cases have plummeted in recent weeks, with just a handful of new infections being reported every week in the month of November, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly. The virus has primarily spread among men who have sex with infected men. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says the agency “will continue to monitor the case trends closely.”

New York Film Critics Circle names ‘Tár’ best picture

The New York Film Critics Circle named “Tár” as its best picture of the year. Todd Field’s contemporary drama about a renowned conductor and composer also won best actress for Cate Blanchett’s leading performance. The group met Friday in New York to vote on and announce its selections for the year, including best actor Colin Farrell for two movies, best director S. S. Rajamouli for “RRR,” best nonfiction film “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and best foreign language film “EO.” The group will hand out its awards at a dinner in early January.

Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post

Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. It is the second time this year that Ye, who was formally known as Kanye West, has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” Ye has made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Also, the rightwing-leaning social media site Parler says a deal to be acquired by Ye, first announced in October, is off.

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls nearly six years ago. Fifty-year-old Richard Matthew Allen of Delphi is charged with murder in the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Judge Fran Gull’s order applies to attorneys, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and the girls’ family members. Any of these people who comment in public could face contempt of court charges. Carroll County prosecutors had sought the gag order.