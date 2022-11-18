AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:16 a.m. EST

Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. The worst snowfall as of Friday morning was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm says prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith. Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. It is the second execution since September the state has cancelled because of venous access difficulties.

After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Warren was in the recording studio with Sofia Carson to work on her new song “Applause” when she got an unexpected phone call earlier this year. It was David Rubin, the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and he had some good news: She was getting an Oscar. After 13 nominations, Warren says she was incredulous, but her mood quickly turned to disbelief. The prolific songwriter will be collecting her honorary statuette Saturday at the annual Governors Awards. She’s the first songwriter to ever get the award. Fellow recipients Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Michael J. Fox, who is getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — Officials say an earthquake that hit a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage hundreds of miles away to a historical building in San Antonio. University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons. The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. Also Thursday, the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry sent an inspection team to the area where the earthquake struck to determine whether any actions are needed.

Man admits murdering woman as she walked home in London

LONDON (AP) — A sexual predator with a string of convictions has pleaded guilty to killing a woman as she walked home in London. It was one in a string of attacks that heightened fears about women’s safety on the streets of the British capital. Jordan McSweeney admitted sexually assaulting and murdering 35-year-old Zara Aleena, who was attacked after a night out in June and left for dead in a driveway. Prosecutors said McSweeney was released from prison just days before he attacked Aleena, a law graduate who was training to become a lawyer. A judge at London’s Central Criminal Court set a Dec. 14 sentencing date.

Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working. The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.

Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over. United officials were not aware any interview had taken place and had to wait until it was broadcast.

Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Relatives say that 21 victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip were from the same family. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday night’s fire was likely fueled by stored gasoline. It was one of the deadliest incidents in Gaza in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. One of the relatives said Friday that the family had gathered to celebrate a birthday and the return of one of its members from Egypt. He said furniture made from flammable material might have fueled the flames rather than gasoline.

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences.

Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she's the only remaining member of a diaspora. They're descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Now in menopause and, at 32, a very old panda, Xin Xin is the end of the line. Today, China sends pandas overseas only as loans, at a cost of $1 million a year. Mexico's government is in talks about a new panda, but its austerity-oriented government may balk at the price. It could be the end of over 50 years of pandas in Latin America.