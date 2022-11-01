AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:49 a.m. EDT

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, and he’d bite the piano. Pressing his teeth into the wood helped Edison experience the vibrations in his skull. He said it allowed him to “hear through my teeth.” Robert Friedman recently showed off marks on a Steinway grand piano once owned by Edison — a cluster of shallow indentations roughing up the black lacquer above the keyboard. Friedman sees the marks as toothy signatures left by the inventor of the phonograph. He’s looking for a home for the novel historical artifact he bought last year.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say as many as 15 people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting Halloween night. The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says the victims include a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, as well as nearly a dozen adults. He said some are in critical condition. The shooting was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on police surveillance video. Police have no one in custody, no immediate motive, and lack a description of the car or suspects. They're hoping victims will help once they've been treated in the hospital.

Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members The streaming service tells The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of songs — up from 2 million — in shuffle mode without any advertisement at no additional costs. It will also include most top podcasts ad-free including Wondery’s catalog of premium shows including “MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories” and Keke Palmer’s new original podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.” Amazon Music says the decision behind the huge increase came after customers pressed for a full catalog.

'Bluey,' 'Funny Girl' set for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (AP) — The debut of a giant “Bluey” balloon, Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of “Funny Girl” and the legendary Dionne Warwick are some of the highlights slated for this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus. New balloon giants joining the line-up on Nov. 24 include Stuart the one-eyed Minion from “Despicable Me 2,” a new green dinosaur and a new “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” balloon.

Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a drugstore worker in the slayings of two teenage girls who were killed in the woods outside their small town in northern Indiana nearly six years ago. State Police said Monday that 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen is being held on two murder counts in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The girls vanished after saying they were going for a hike on Feb. 14, 2017. Authorities long suspected the killer had some connection to Delphi, a city of just 3,000 people. Authorities called Allen's arrest a step in the right direction and encouraged the community to come forward with more information. Allen has pleaded not guilty.

Masked man kills woman in 'targeted' hit at Florida home

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — A woman who was in bed with her two young children was fatally shot during a home invasion that a Florida sheriff described as a “targeted” hit. Pasco County Sheriff Nocco says a man knocked on the door after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A man then knocked the door down and pointed a gun at a woman who'd been asleep on the couch. He went into a bedroom, turned on the light and a woman sat up and said: “Don't shoot me." Nocco says the man fired a round at her, she fell out of bed and he shot her again. The children weren't injured. A search continues for the man.

Sicily court convicts 91 in massive fraud of EU pasture fund

ROME (AP) — A court in Sicily has convicted 91 defendants of roles in a organized crime scheme that bilked the European Union of some 5 million euros (dollars) in subsidies for grazing land. Reading aloud of the verdicts took so long, the court in Patti began announcing its decision late Monday night and finished early Tuesday. Prosecutors alleged that dozens of reputed Mafia members and white-collar professionals colluded to fraudulently receive EU subsidies for use of grazing land that included state parkland. La Repubblica daily said that from 2010 to 2017, some 5 million euros were so obtained by 151 companies. A whistle-blower who helped uncover the scheme escaped death in 2016 when his armored car was raked with bullets.

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has been postponed because of rain with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night. Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans. There will now be a travel day Friday, with Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.