AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:19 a.m. EST

Thai crocodile farmers want trade restrictions relaxed

SRI RACHA, Thailand (AP) — Crocodile farmers in Thailand are suggesting a novel approach to saving the country’s dwindling number of endangered wild crocodiles. Only about 100 Siamese crocodiles are estimated to be living in the wild in Thailand, while crocodile farmers are raising millions of the reptiles in captivity. Thailand’s crocodile industry slumped during the pandemic and is now seeking to have the tight regulations on international trade of their products relaxed, while also spearheading an effort to restock Siamese crocodiles in the wild. Thailand will propose easing trade restrictions at next week’s meeting in Panama of the 184-nation CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie “Rust." The shooting was ruled an accident. Baldwin on Friday sued in Los Angeles, alleging negligence by the armorer, gun supplier and others. Baldwin was rehearsing with a gun on the New Mexico set when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has said he was told the gun was safe and didn't know it held a live round. Baldwin says he's been “wrongly viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy." Last month, Hutchins' family announced it had agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor.

Bus falls into canal in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing 21

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's health ministry says a bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region killing at least 21 people, including three children. In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the capital of Cairo. A health ministry officials said among the dead were three children. The head of police investigations in the province said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle’s steering wheel. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

France: Building collapses after passer-by notices cracks

PARIS (AP) — French authorities said a building collapsed Saturday morning in northern France’s city of Lille and the human toll was limited thanks to a local resident’s advance warning. Lille firefighters said they rescued one person from the rubble with only light injuries. The Lille prefecture said Saturday that the part-commercial. part-residential building in the center of the city was evacuated during the night after a man coming back from a night out saw cracks appearing in the structure and reported the problem. The building collapsed on Saturday morning. Lille Mayor Martine Aubry told French broadcaster BFM TV that the man's actions saved lives. Authorities have not named him.

Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. Commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday’s first game in Germany plus an annual game over the next three seasons — with Munich and Frankfurt each hosting twice. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, featuring quarterback Tom Brady, play the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena on Sunday.

Brady has 'zero' remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen

MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady says he has no regrets about coming out of his short retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. Brady spoke at a news conference in Munich, where the Bucs will play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized. Brady says he's doing his best to cope with personal and professional challenges. He also says he loves the daily routine of playing football and that the feeling of winning exciting games are "probably hard to replicate at home on Xbox.”

Austria: 9 injured in hot air balloon crash in eastern Alps

KIRCHSCHLAG IN DER BUCKLIGEN WELT, Austria (AP) — Nine people have been injured in a hot air balloon crash on the eastern edge of the Alps in Austria. Sonja Kellner of the Lower Austrian Red Cross tells news agency APA that two of the passengers were seriously injured in the crash in the Bucklige Welt region, an area named for its hilly landscape. They were found with two other slightly injured passengers at Untereck. The other five passengers were found with minor injuries near Stang, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away. The cause of the crash was unclear.

Judge halts pot dispensary licenses in parts of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn and parts of upstate New York while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe in Albany on Thursday comes as the state prepares to begin adult marijuana sales by the end of the year, starting with shop owners with past pot convictions or their relatives. Sharpe is hearing a legal challenge from Variscite NY One, which claims the state’s selection process favors New York residents over out-of-state residents in violation of constitutional interstate commerce protections.

Fans praise slain rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial

ATLANTA (AP) — Fans celebrated the musical legacy of slain rapper Takeoff at a memorial service in Atlanta that drew Justin Bieber, Drake and other big names in the music industry. State Farm Arena, near where Takeoff grew up, hosted Friday's service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper's image. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. No arrests have been made. Free tickets to the memorial service were available to Georgia residents, but State Farm said the event reached capacity and fans without tickets should not come downtown.