AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:46 a.m. EST

Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The spinning top, whose origins can be traced to ancient times, has a permanent new place in the National Toy Hall of Fame. The top was inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday, along with Lite-Brite and Masters of the Universe action figures. The trio of honorees was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph. The hall of fame in Rochester, New York, recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time. Anyone can nominate a toy. A panel of experts votes on the winners.

Report: Failure to fix throttle led to Indonesia plane crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian aviation investigators say a nearly decade-long failure to properly repair a malfunctioning automatic throttle, pilots’ overreliance on the plane’s automation system, and inadequate training led to the crash of a Boeing 737-500 last year that killed 62 people. Investigators say the Sriwijaya Air jet’s maintenance record showed the problem with the automatic throttle had been reported by pilots 65 times since 2013 and was still unsolved when the 26-year-old plane plunged into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta in January last year. Investigators say the plane required less engine thrust as it neared its target altitude, but that the automatic throttle was unable to reduce the right engine’s power because of friction in the mechanical system.

Animals trafficked in Mexico on social media sites: report

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new report suggests that trafficking of wild and endangered species is common in Mexico, and occurs largely online, where traffickers contact potential customers on social media like Facebook. The Center for Biological Diversity said in a report Wednesday it had contacted people through Facebook groups in Mexico selling protected species like howler monkeys and toucans. The center's investigators received price quotes including delivery, even though the sellers acknowledged they did not have legal documentation for the animals. Meta, the Facebook parent company, said it has a policy of removing content and accounts that violate its ban on selling endangered animals.

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. Dealers will update software that controls the lights. Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Israelis, Palestinians can share World Cup flights to Qatar

ZURICH (AP) — Soccer fans from Israel and the Palestinian territories will be able to share flights to the World Cup in Qatar in a breakthrough agreement announced by FIFA. the organization says charter flights to Doha from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv for soccer games starting on Nov. 20 will be open to all Palestinians. This includes residents from the occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip who typically cannot travel through Israel’s main airport. Though Israel and Qatar do not share diplomatic relations, a temporary consular service will be set up in Doha for the tournament.

Driver held after wild police chase in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a driver who stole several cars and rammed police cruisers and other cars during an hourlong chase across Southern California. The wild chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties began about 5 p.m. Wednesday with reports of a sedan speeding erratically in Anaheim. News reports captured the man abandoning that car, stealing a van, then leaving it and running into a Whittier home to take keys to a truck parked outside. The truck finally was stopped at a Hacienda Heights gas station, where sheriff's deputies opened fire after it backed into a patrol car. The driver was pulled from the truck at gunpoint. It's unclear whether he was hurt.

Fox's NFL pregame will do Veterans Day show from Qatar

Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for the annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was 2009, when the show was at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. The show — which includes Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer — has originated from service academies two of the past three years. It was at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last year and U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, in 2019.

US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres have been launched into space from California. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted off at 1:49 a.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, northwest of Los Angeles. Developed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, JPSS-2 was placed into an orbit that circles the Earth from pole to pole. The secondary payload was targeted for a re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and descent into the Pacific Ocean east of Hawaii.

Snoop Dogg biopic is in development with Universal Pictures

NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting a big-screen biopic. Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that the studio is developing a film about Snoop Dogg’s life to be produced by the 51-year-old rapper. The film will be written by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote the two “Black Panther” films, and directed by Allen Hughes, the filmmaker of “Menace II Society.” In a statement, Snoop said it was a perfect marriage: “holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.” Universal previously turned the story of rap group N.W.A. into the hit 2015 film “Straight Outta Compton” and also released the acclaimed Eminem biopic “8 Mile” in 2002.

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy. Combs thanked the country music community for making his dreams come true. It was the second time in a row he won the show's top honor, and he also won won album of the year for “Growin' Up.” Wednesday's show in Nashville, Tennessee, opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Leading nominee Lainey Wilson took home two trophies and Alan Jackson accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.