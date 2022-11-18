AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:50 a.m. EST

Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with nearly 2 feet of snow already on the ground in some places and possibly much more on the way. The worst snowfall as of Friday morning was south of the city of Buffalo, where the National Weather Service reported more than 2 feet of snow in many places along the eastern end of Lake Erie, with bands of heavier precipitation bringing nearly 34 inches in Hamburg, New York. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday for parts of western New York. Parts of Pennsylvania also were seeing accumulations of lake-effect snow.

Berlin Zoo closes door to visitors over bird flu case

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin Zoo has shut its doors to visitors due to a case of avian flu among one of its aquatic birds. The bird — a hamerkop, or a medium-sized wading bird — that had died last week tested positive for the disease following a routine check. The zoo said Friday it will remain closed for the time being as a “precautionary” measure. In the meantime, caretakers are working to quarantine and separate the remaining bird populations. Berlin's climate ministry said the primary goal is to prevent the spread of avian flu.

US home sales fell in October for ninth straight month

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth month in a row to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years, as homebuyers grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and fewer properties on the market. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.43 million. Sales fell 28.4% from October last year, and are now at the slowest annual pace since December 2011, excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 near the start of the pandemic. The national median home price rose 6.6% in October from a year earlier to $379,100.

After 13 nominations, Diane Warren finally gets her Oscar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diane Warren was in the recording studio with Sofia Carson to work on her new song “Applause” when she got an unexpected phone call earlier this year. It was David Rubin, the former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and he had some good news: She was getting an Oscar. After 13 nominations, Warren says she was incredulous, but her mood quickly turned to disbelief. The prolific songwriter will be collecting her honorary statuette Saturday at the annual Governors Awards. She’s the first songwriter to ever get the award. Fellow recipients Euzhan Palcy, Peter Weir and Michael J. Fox, who is getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm says prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith. Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. It is the second execution since September the state has cancelled because of venous access difficulties.

West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

MENTONE, Texas (AP) — Officials say an earthquake that hit a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage hundreds of miles away to a historical building in San Antonio. University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons. The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. Also Thursday, the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry sent an inspection team to the area where the earthquake struck to determine whether any actions are needed.

Man admits murdering woman as she walked home in London

LONDON (AP) — A sexual predator with a string of convictions has pleaded guilty to killing a woman as she walked home in London. It was one in a string of attacks that heightened fears about women’s safety on the streets of the British capital. Jordan McSweeney admitted sexually assaulting and murdering 35-year-old Zara Aleena, who was attacked after a night out in June and left for dead in a driveway. Prosecutors said McSweeney was released from prison just days before he attacked Aleena, a law graduate who was training to become a lawyer. A judge at London’s Central Criminal Court set a Dec. 14 sentencing date.

Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor

Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working. The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.

Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute interview in which Ronaldo criticized manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over. United officials were not aware any interview had taken place and had to wait until it was broadcast.

Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Relatives say that 21 victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip were from the same family. Officials in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday night’s fire was likely fueled by stored gasoline. It was one of the deadliest incidents in Gaza in recent years outside the violence stemming from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. One of the relatives said Friday that the family had gathered to celebrate a birthday and the return of one of its members from Egypt. He said furniture made from flammable material might have fueled the flames rather than gasoline.