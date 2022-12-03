AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:57 a.m. EST

Strong quake shakes main Indonesia island, no major damage

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing panic but only minor damage just two weeks after an equally powerful quake killed hundreds. The head of the national rescue agency says the quake on Saturday injured one resident in West Java’s Garut district, and at least four houses and a school were damaged. No other casualties have been reported. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java’s Cianjur city. The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest quake measured 5.7 magnitude. High-rises in Jakarta, the capital, swayed for more than 10 seconds and some ordered evacuations, sending streams of people into the streets.

Czech museum to return original Beethoven score to heirs

PRAGUE (AP) — A musical manuscript handwritten by Ludwig van Beethoven is getting returned to the heirs of the richest family in pre-World War II Czechoslovakia, whose members had to flee the country to escape the Holocaust. The Moravian Museum in the Czech city of Brno has had the original manuscript for the fourth movement of Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 130 in its collection for more than 80 years. The museum put the score on display for the first time this week in anticipation of handing it over to its rightful owners. “It’s one of the most precious items in our collections,” museum curator Simona Sindlarova said.

Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal project has officially been declared an endangered species. U.S. wildlife officials had temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a formal rule published Friday that the Dixie Valley toad is at risk of extinction "primarily due to the approval and commencement of geothermal development” about 100 miles east of Reno. Other threats to the quarter-sized amphibian include groundwater pumping, agriculture, climate change, disease and predation from bullfrogs. The temporary listing in April marked only the second time in 20 years the agency had taken such emergency action.

Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is considering introducing express toll lanes on highways and tripling a fee for electric car owners as he looks for ways to pay for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects. The Republican is just as adamant about what he won’t do. He doesn't want to raise gas taxes, add fully tolled roads, or issue debt to fund roads. With Tennessee’s rapid growth and truck traffic, state transportation officials say $26 billion in projects are needed to address worsening congestion. Lawmakers would need to sign off on letting private companies build the express toll lanes. They also would need to approve increasing the electric vehicle fee from $100 to $300.

Polynesian pride: Three-day canoe voyage in mid-Pacific

RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — A daunting canoe voyage — covering almost 500 kilometers, or about 300 miles across a stretch of the Pacific Ocean — is underway. It’s the Hoki Mai Challenge, which started in Rapa Nui, a territory in the Pacific that is part of Chile and is better known as Easter Island. The event consists of a canoe voyage by nine Rapanuis, two Chileans and one Hawaiian seeking to celebrate the union of the islands of Polynesia. The 12 athletes have been training six days a week since mid-September, preparing for a three-day voyage that will take them from Rapa Nui to Motu Motiro Hiva, another island in the mid-Pacific that belongs to Chile.

EXPLAINER: Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, but there are still many questions surrounding the investigation. The horrific case has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. It has also grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors online. The Moscow Police Department has not yet identified a suspect in the case. The department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening that all the speculation is stoking community fears and spreading false information.

FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok. He warned Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.” Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, “which allows them to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations.” He also asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations. A TikTok spokesperson says it is “on a path to fully satisfy all reasonable U.S. national security concerns.”

Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials say 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released its latest flu update. It says 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week. That may not bode well for the near future. It’s likely there was more spread of respiratory viruses during Thanksgiving gatherings and at crowded airports.

Camel pageant is among World Cup's sidelines attractions

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — The camel batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup. The camel pageant was being held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup. The pageant is a cross between the Westminster Dog Show and the Miss America Pageant. The winner was Nazaa’a is a majestic light-haired creature that overcame several preliminary rounds and hundreds of other camels to win the pageant at Qatar Camel Mzayen Club on Friday.

US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government plans to end in January the public health emergency it declared earlier this year after an outbreak of mpox left more than 29,000 people across the U.S. infected. Mpox cases have plummeted in recent weeks, with just a handful of new infections being reported every week in the month of November, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly. The virus has primarily spread among men who have sex with infected men. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra says the agency “will continue to monitor the case trends closely.”