AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:41 a.m. EST

Fan buying famed ‘Goonies’ house in Oregon, listed for $1.7M

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the “The Goonies” film in Astoria, Oregon, says the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark. The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean was listed in November with an asking price of nearly $1.7 million. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate says the sale is expected to close in mid January. Miller says the new owner, a self-described serial entrepreneur, will make his name known at that time.

1,700 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say that about 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan say that it’s still unclear what caused the animals’ death, but they likely died of natural reasons. Regional officials initially said that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but on Sunday the head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center put the number at 1,700 in remarks carried by the state RIA Novosti news agency. Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn’t immediately spot any pollutants.

SEC halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Two college students have won $100,000 in tuition after a confusing finish in the SEC championship game’s halftime competition. Boos rained down from the fans in attendance for the game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 11 LSU when one of the two students appeared to win the Dr Pepper ball toss competition in overtime on a technicality. The winner was due to get $100,000 and the runner-up $20,000. Baylor student Reagan Whitaker and St. Augustine student Kayla Gibson exchanged leads multiple times in regulation. In overtime, they tied again, but Whitaker was declared the winner. It was announced on the broadcast in the fourth quarter of the game that Dr Pepper would gift both Whitaker and Gibson with $100,000 in tuition.

El Salvador sends 10,000 police, soldiers to seal off town

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The government of El Salvador has sent 10,000 soldiers and police to seal off a town on the outskirts of the nation's capital to search for gang members. The operation late Friday and Saturday was one of the most massive mobilizations yet in President Nayib Bukele's nine-month-old crackdown. The troops blocked roads going in and out of the township of Soyapango, checking people's documents. Special teams went into the town looking for gang suspects. More than 58,000 people have been jailed since a state of emergency was declared following a wave of homicides in late March. Rights groups have criticized the mass roundups.

Indonesia's Mt. Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island has released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption. Monsoon rains eroded and finally collapsed the lava dome atop 3,676-meter Mount Semeru, causing the eruption on Sunday. Several villages were blanketed with falling ash, blocking out the sun, but no casualties have been reported. Several hundred residents, their faces smeared with volcanic dust and rain, fled to temporary shelters or left for other safe areas. Thick columns of ash were blasted nearly 5,000 feet into the sky while searing gas and lava flowed down Semeru’s slopes toward a nearby river. Semeru’s last major eruption was in December last year, when 51 people died in villages that were buried in layers of mud.

Pelé responding well to treatment for respiratory infection

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Albert Einstein hospital says Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours. The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday. Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner as he also undergoes cancer treatment. Pelé's daughter posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners. Pelé says the messages keep him "full of energy." Buildings in the Middle Eastern nation also displayed messages in support of the former soccer great.

St. Edward's Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation

LONDON (AP) — St. Edward’s Crown, the centerpiece of the Crown Jewels viewed by millions of people every year at the Tower of London, has been moved to an undisclosed location for modification in preparation for the coronation of King Charles III next year. Buckingham Palace said in a statement Saturday that t.he move was kept secret for security reasons until the operation was complete. The palace provided no further details. Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony that will embrace the past but look to the modern world after the 70-year reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The Imperial State Crown will also be used during the service.

Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers to find alternate coastal routes in the north and south. That could add hours to commute times, doctor’s visits and freight truck deliveries. The lava is oozing slowly at a rate that could reach the road next week. But its path is unpredictable and could change course, or the flow could stop completely and spare the highway.

Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested

PARADISE, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx driver who made a delivery to her home shortly before she disappeared was arrested in her death. Authorities in Wise County say the body of Athena Strand was found Friday and 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges. Horner remained jailed Saturday on $1.5 million bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said late Friday that a tip led authorities to Horner.

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha, a 40,000-seat port-side arena partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel. Qatar says the stadium will be fully dismantled after the World Cup and could be shipped to countries that need the infrastructure. Outside experts have praised the design, mostly for the emissions saved from avoiding new construction. But they say more needs to be known about what happens after the event.