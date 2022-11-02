AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:41 p.m. EDT

El Salvador fights gangs by destroying members' tombstones

SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s government has taken its efforts against the country’s powerful street gangs to another level by sending inmates into cemeteries to destroy the tombs of gang members at a time of year when families typically visit their loved ones’ graves. Armed with sledgehammers and pry bars, inmates broke up tombs marked with “MS,” of the Mara Salvatrucha gang in a San Salvador suburb Tuesday. Santa Tecla Mayor Henry Flores says the crews had destroyed nearly 80 tombstones in the municipal cemetery and erased gang-related graffiti. “Our plan is that there is no graffiti so the people feel safe.”

Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Attorneys representing the family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide alerted a northern Utah school district on Wednesday they plan to file a lawsuit seeking damages for their inadequate response to bullying. They said in a letter to Foxboro Elementary School and the Davis School District that Brittany Tichenor-Cox planned to seek $14 million in damages for the death of her daughter Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. Tichenor died by suicide after months of being bullied over her race, disabilities and for being homeless. Attorneys argued in a letter that the school and its administrators had violated state and federal laws meant to protect students.

Musk: People banned from Twitter won't be restored for weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says Twitter will not allow anyone who has been kicked off the site to return until it sets up procedures on how to do that — a process that will take at least a few weeks. That would mean people banned from the site for violating Twitters rules for harassment, violence, or election and COVID-related misinformation will not be able to return before next Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections. The pledge came after Musk met with a handful of civil-society leaders Tuesday. Meeting attendees said they asked Musk not to restore the accounts of banned users before the midterm. They also requested Twitter to have a transparent process on how it plans to restore accounts and enforce election integrity measures are already in place.

Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday's announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide. The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.

Woman says humiliation kept her silent on Weinstein assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A massage therapist has told a jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after an appointment at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010. Testifying Wednesday at the former movie mogul's Los Angeles trial, the woman said Weinstein came into the bathroom, blocked the door, masturbated and groped her breasts after the massage. She said she reluctantly agreed to see Weinstein three more times in the months that followed, and had similar experiences. She said the embarrassment she felt at allowing that to happen kept her silent about her assault for years. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to 11 sexual assault counts and has denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.

Climate activists get a month in prison for Vermeer protest

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” in a climate protest last week have been sentenced to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action “crossed a line” of acceptable protest. Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague at a hearing Wednesday, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules. One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The painting was not damaged.

Filmmaker Haggis takes stand to 'clear my name' in rape suit

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Paul Haggis told jurors on Wednesday that it was years before he learned that a woman now accusing him of rape saw their sexual encounter as “anything other than consensual.” The Oscar-winning screenwriter and director took the stand Wednesday to begin what could be days of testimony. His accuser, a publicist, testified earlier that he forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her in 2013 as she repeatedly told him no. Haggis says the encounter was consensual and that she never indicated otherwise until her attorneys let him know in 2017 about the allegation. Breest sued late that year.

What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer

NEW YORK (AP) — Is Fleetwood Mac’s landmark album “Rumours” better than “To Pimp a Butterfly” by Kendrick Lamar? Should “Tapestry” by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than “Thriller” by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book that’s sure to spark conversations — “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” But if you disagree with the rankings, don’t blame the folks at Rolling Stone. Blame Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Nile Rodgers, Questlove, Billie Eilish, Herbie Hancock, Saweetie, Lin-Manuel Miranda and members of Metallica and U2, among dozens of other artists. They were among the judges.

Psychedelic 'magic mushroom' drug may ease some depression

A preliminary study says the psychedelic chemical in “magic mushrooms” may ease depression in some hard-to-treat patients. The effects in a study released Wednesday were modest but they occurred with a single dose in people who previously had gotten little relief from standard antidepressants. The study is part of a resurgence of research into potential medical uses of hallucinogenic drugs, and the results echo findings in smaller studies of the mushroom compound psilocybin. The compound was taken by capsule during medically supervised sessions lasting up to eight hours. The researchers say larger and longer studies are needed to determine the effectiveness and safety of using the chemical for depression.

Going to win $1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Think you’re a sure bet to win an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot? If so, you need to decide whether to take cash, which would actually pay out $596.7 million, or choose the $1.2 billion annuity option that is twice as large but is paid out over 29 years. The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisors say that might be a mistake. Nicholas Bunio, a certified financial planner from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said that even with his expertise, he would take an annuity because it would so dramatically reduce his risk of making an investment mistake.