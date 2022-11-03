AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:47 a.m. EDT

Analysis: North Korea fired dozens of missiles. What now?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For days North Korean officials have raged over U.S.-South Korean military drills, promising a violent response. That response finally came this week, when the North fired nearly 30 missiles in a span of two days. One splashed down only 26 kilometers from the South Korean sea border. It was a significant escalation in a year that has already seen the most North Korean missile test launches ever. It raises important questions: How much further will they go? And what would even more escalation mean?

Dreaming of $1.5B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players hoping to win this week's massive Powerball jackpot might be smart to dream of an annuity, rather than a truckload of cash. Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot went without a winner. But now an even more massive $1.5 billion prize is up for grabs Saturday night. An annuity doled out over 29 years is not as sexy as cash but would pay that advertised $1.5 billion prize. Winners who opt for cash would get just under $746 million. That's less than half as much. Winners of giant jackpots nearly always take the cash, and financial advisers say that might be a mistake.

Authorities seeking info on husband of 'Lady of the Dunes'

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts, who earlier this week said they had finally identified the “Lady of the Dunes,” a woman whose mutilated body was found on Cape Cod in 1974, are now looking for information about a man she may have married. Authorities on Wednesday said the late Guy Rockwell Muldavin is believed to have married Ruth Marie Terry in February 1974, just a few months before Terry’s body was found in Provincetown. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Terry or Muldavin in New England in 1973 or 1974 to contact them. Officials announced Monday that they had finally identified Terry.

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That's according to officials who announced the find on Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second ancient Christian monastery found in the Emirates. Their existence was unknown until they were discovered, the first in the early 1990s, the second last week. Scholars believe that's because Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region.

CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office, which says the network’s executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. The broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the New York attorney general said were kept in the dark because network executives concealed the allegations.

Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Wednesday's announcement following an autopsy comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death a day earlier. Takeoff’s primary cause of death is listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide. The 28-year-old rapper was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when gunfire erupted outside the bowling alley following a private party. Takeoff formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos from suburban Atlanta.

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

NEW YORK (AP) — Bono's latest tour is not for a new album. The U2 singer is now a published and best-selling author, his “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” out this week and already in the top 10 on Amazon.com. Through “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and other U2 classics, he traces his biography from his stifling childhood home in Dublin to global fame. He opened his promotional tour Wednesday before thousands of screaming fans at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre. Former President Bill Clinton was among his famous admirers in the audience, which often stood and cheered and sang along.

Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each. The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Javier and three relievers weren’t perfect, but they were close. Plus, they’d done this before: Javier, the starter in a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees in June, was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings and 97 pitches this time.

A giant Maradona emerges in Argentina, days before World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — This year's World Cup will be the first without Diego Maradona. The Argentina great died in 2020. Maradona's most famous feats and failures are being replicated in street art. The world's largest Maradona mural was inaugurated this week on the side of a 14-story building in Buenos Aires. Street artist Martín Ron says “this photo summarizes everything Diego was.” Ron adds Maradona was "the guts, the motor, the heart” of the national team. Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina but the team then lost in the final four years later.

El Salvador fights gangs by destroying members' tombstones

SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s government has taken its efforts against the country’s powerful street gangs to another level by sending inmates into cemeteries to destroy the tombs of gang members at a time of year when families typically visit their loved ones’ graves. Armed with sledgehammers and pry bars, inmates broke up tombs marked with “MS,” of the Mara Salvatrucha gang in a San Salvador suburb Tuesday. Santa Tecla Mayor Henry Flores says the crews had destroyed nearly 80 tombstones in the municipal cemetery and erased gang-related graffiti. “Our plan is that there is no graffiti so the people feel safe.”