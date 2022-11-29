AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:48 a.m. EST

Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea’s 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Lawyers for Correia declined to comment on Tuesday. In their appeal, they accused prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom” and called the evidence against their client “remarkably shallow.”

Panama confronts illegal trafficking of animals

ANCON, Panama (AP) — In a tropical forest beside the Panama Canal, two endangered, black-handed spider monkeys swing about their wire enclosure balanced by their long tails. They arrived at this government rehabilitation center after environmental authorities seized them from people who had been keeping them as pets. Panamanian authorities are trying to raise awareness about the dangers — to humans and wildlife — of keeping wild animals in their homes. While spider monkeys are usually friendly to humans, officials warn they can become dangerous and aggressive when they reach sexual maturity. This month, Panama hosted the World Wildlife Conference, where participants voted to tighten some restrictions on the international trade in animals and plants.

Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued three stowaways who were found traveling on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria. The rescue service said the men were found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the port of Las Palmas on Monday. Officials say they had symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. They were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention. According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the the Malta-flagged tanker left Lagos, Nigeriam on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday. The distance between both ports is roughly 4,600 kilometers (2,800 miles).

Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow

LONDON (AP) — The latest U.K. census has found that less than half of people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian. It is first time the country’s official religion has been followed by a minority of the population. Figures released Tuesday show that 46.2% of the population of England and Wales described themselves as Christian in the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011. Some 37% said they had no religion, up from 25% in 2011. Secularism campaigners said the shift should trigger a rethink of the way religion is entrenched in British society. Almost 82% of people in England and Wales identified as white in the census, down from 86% in 2011.

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of severe weather across much of the United States. The National Storm Prediction Center says there's potential Tuesday for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls. More than 25 million people will be at risk as the storm system moves across a region stretching from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The center's latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi will be at the highest risk for strong storms.

Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million

HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston has lifted an order that called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a purification plant caused pressure to drop. The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The nation's fourth-largest city rescinded the order Tuesday morning. Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed. The city says water quality samples sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.

Police: Remains at Boston apartment building are 4 infants

BOSTON (AP) — Police say human remains found at a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants. Police said Monday that the remains are of two boys and two girls. Officers originally responded to the building Nov. 17 and found what appeared to be human remains. The next day they found more. The Suffolk district attorney’s office previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer. They were removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and were determined to be the remains of four infants. Autopsy results are pending. No arrests have been announced and an investigation is ongoing.

Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts

NEW YORK (AP) — The smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “Stay” topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. “Stay” was No. 1 on Apple Music’s top 100 global songs chart, staying on top for 51 days straight. Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” was No. 1 on the streamer’s Shazam chart and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the movie musical “Encanto” was the song with the most-read lyrics in 2022 on the platform.

EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii's Mauna Loa?

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava is shooting into the air and flowing downhill as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years. For now, lava is not threatening any homes or communities and no evacuation orders have been issued. Lava could eventually reach neighborhoods on the eastern side of the Big Island though it could take a week or more for molten rock to reach populated areas. Mauna Loa is spewing sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases which combine with other particles to form volcanic smog, or vog. State health officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor exercise and other activities that cause heavy breathing.

Virginia Rep. McEachin dies at 61 after cancer battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressman A. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, has died after a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 61. McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement late Monday: “Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle.” McEachin represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called her late colleague “a tireless champion for Virginia families and a force for economic opportunity and environmental justice.”