AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:49 a.m. EST

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close

JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938′s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection recently donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial. The World Holocaust Remembrance Center says the photos offer a close-up view of the brutal violence, which is widely seen as a starting point for the Holocaust. It also debunks Nazi propaganda that the events were spontaneous, as the photos show Nazi officers and the general public taking part. One photo shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window.

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists say they have found an ancient comb dating back to Canaanite times and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in an alphabetical script. The 3,700-year-old inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves of lice. Experts say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of the alphabet. The sentence contains 17 letters that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” The mundane topic indicates people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb.

Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 23-year-old man has been detained after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and his wife in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and Camilla, the queen consort, were entering York through a medieval gateway on Wednesday. Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple. Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican superstar its Artist of the Year, thanks to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” becoming Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and the biggest Latin album of all time. The music service said winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Northrop Grumman capsule has delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station despite a jammed solar panel. The shipment arrived Wednesday, two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship's two round solar panels opened following liftoff. Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but were able to draw enough power with just one. Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver supplies for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.

Cryptocurrencies slump again amid fallout from FTX sale

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low and other digital assets sold off Wednesday following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading. A day earlier, FTX agreed to sell itself to Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital. Bitcoin traded around $17,645, and overnight fell to its lowest level since December 2020. Just a year ago, bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,990. Ethereum, the second most actively traded digital currency, fell 10%. Crypto exchange Coinbase and the online trading platform Robinhood also fell in early trading.

Swedish reactor unexpectedly shuts down after turbine fault

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden has unexpectedly shut down after suffering a fault in its turbine. A plant spokesperson told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Wednesday that the reactor at the Oskarshamn plant was disconnected from the power grid and troubleshooting is in progress. No radiation leaks or other potential hazards were reported. The outage comes at a critical time, however, as soaring energy prices and supply problems have European countries scrambling to ensure they have enough power for the coming winter. European power exchange Nord Pool says it's unclear how long the Swedish reactor will be offline.

Adidas' breakup with Ye drives lower earnings outlook

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Adidas has lowered its earnings forecast for the full year to account for losses from ending its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks. The German shoe and sportswear maker had previously said ending the partnership with Ye’s Yeezy brand would cost it 250 million euros. As a result, on Wednesday it lowered its sales outlook for the year, halving net profit from continuing operations to 250 million euros instead of 500 million euros. The company had already cut its full-year earnings forecasts five days before it announced it was splitting with Ye. The company’s chief financial officer says the profitability of the Yeezy shoe collaboration with Ye had been “overstated.”

Cornell frat parties on hold; druggings, assault reported

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Fraternity parties are temporarily suspended at Cornell University after reports that a student was sexually assaulted over the weekend and four others were reportedly drugged in recent weeks. Leaders of the Ivy League university in upstate New York said this week that all of the incidents occurred at residences affiliated with registered fraternities. Investigations are ongoing. A Cornell University Police alert Friday warned of at least four incidents since Sept. 24 in which students reported they had become incapacitated while attending parties off campus, despite having consumed little or no alcohol. On Sunday, university police said a student reported being sexually assaulted at an event early that morning.