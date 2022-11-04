AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:05 p.m. EDT

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan widlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain. The report released Friday says the worst-affected ecosystems include areas that are home to some of Kenya's most-visited national parks and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions. The authors called for an aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact.

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot rocket departed its Florida hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt in mid-November, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

Racist incident in French parliament triggers condemnation

PARIS (AP) — A Black lawmaker says he was “deeply hurt” after a far-right member of the French parliament made a racist remark during a legislative session. The incident has triggered condemnations from across the political spectrum. The far-right lawmaker was heard shouting the words “return to Africa” at the Black lawmaker, who was challenging the government Thursday about migrants stranded at sea. The words prompted an immediate uproar in the legislature and led the president of the National Assembly to suspend the session and launch an investigation. The far-right lawmaker said he was referring to Europe-bound migrants rescued at sea and not, as some understood, to his fellow legislator.

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.

Alcohol death toll is growing, US government reports say

NEW YORK (AP) — The rate of deaths that can be directly attributed to alcohol rose nearly 30% in the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's according to new government data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already said the overall number of such deaths rose in 2020 and 2021. Two reports from the CDC this week provided further details. A report released Friday focused on more than a dozen kinds of “alcohol-induced” deaths that were wholly blamed on drinking. The rate of those had been increasing by 7% or less each year. In 2020, they rose 26%. That’s the highest rate recorded in at least 40 years.

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” The Nets added in a statement that they were “dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” Irving did later issue an apology on Instagram.

US appeals court: Beauty pageant can bar trans contestants

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal appellate court says a national beauty pageant has a First Amendment right to exclude a transgender woman from competing, because including her could interfere with the message the pageant has said it wants to send about "what it means to be a woman.” Wednesday’s 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Anita Green, who said the Miss United States of America pageant violated an Oregon state anti-discrimination law when it barred her from competing in 2019. Green is transgender and has competed in several pageants including Miss Montana USA and Ms. World Universal.

US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russia prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow have visited jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner, more than a week after a Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession. A State Department spokesman tweets that the American representatives “saw firsthand her tenacity and perseverance despite her present circumstances” and says the U.S. is pushing for the immediate release of Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan. He was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison in Russia on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are bogus. The White House says the U.S. has made “a significant offer” to resolve the cases but says there's been “a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians.”

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Schools in Mesa, Arizona, piloted a team-teaching model to combat declining enrollment and teacher shortages. The approach is designed to give teachers more control over what and how they teach and help them learn from one another. This year, the district — the largest in Arizona — expanded the concept to a third of its 82 schools. Now the team-teaching strategy is drawing interest from school leaders across the U.S. They're eager for new approaches at a time when the effects of the pandemic have dampened teacher morale and worsened staff shortages.