AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:58 a.m. EST

Celine Dion diagnosed with rare neurological disorder

Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. In video messages posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome is causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing. Dion says she had no choice but to postpone her “Courage” tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled. She says she always gives 100% but "my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.”

18-year-old college student elected mayor of Arkansas city

EARLE, Ark. (AP) — An 18-year-old college student has been elected to serve as mayor of a small east Arkansas city, becoming one of the youngest people to serve as a city’s top leader in the United States. Jaylen Smith, who is Black, was elected mayor of Earle in Tuesday’s runoff election, winning 235 votes to Nemi Matthews’ 183. He’s among the youngest mayors elected in the United States and would be the youngest member of the African American Mayors Association. Smith campaigned on improving public safety and bringing new businesses, including a grocery store, to the city of about 1,800 people that's located 25 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — One of the world's most ruthless pirates hid in plain sight in the American colonies, according to new evidence. A historian and metal detectorist in Rhode Island says that he’s unearthed 26 silver coins with Arabic inscriptions that notorious English pirate Henry Every once seized from an armed Indian ship. The 1695 heist made Every the target of the first worldwide manhunt. Detectorists say that before he fled to the Bahamas and then vanished, Every first hid out in New England.

Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire, body found outside

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say two firefighters died responding to a blaze in a house where a body was found in the yard. Two other people who lived in the house were able to get out safely. The West Penn Township police chief called it an active crime scene, with state police and the federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisting the investigation. The house sits on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County. The firefighters who died were identified as New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber. The fire started around 4 p.m. and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes as it returns to NBC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host next month’s Golden Globe Awards, presiding over a boozy celebration of TV and film that is trying to make a comeback after being knocked off the air by scandal. Thursday’s announcement comes roughly a month before the Jan. 12 ceremony. Carmichael, who won an Emmy this year for his intimate HBO special “Rothaniel,” will be the rare Black emcee for a ceremony that has been criticized for years for snubbing Black-led projects and performances. NBC refused to air the 2022 ceremony to allow the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hands out the Globes, to make changes after a Los Angeles Times report revealed it had no Black members for years.

Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — 2022's most notable quotations include a tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help. That's according to a list compiled each year by Yale Law School librarian Fred Shapiro as a supplement to The New Yale Book of Quotations. Zelenskyy had the No. 1 quote, “I need ammunition, not a ride,” responding to a U.S. offer to transport him to safety days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was No. 2, for repeating his lies about the 2020 election being stolen and calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution. Comedian Chris Rock also made the list, for describing how actor Will Smith slapped him during the Academy Awards ceremony.

George Johnson, last veteran of Dambusters raid, dies at 101

LONDON (AP) — George “Johnny” Johnson, the last known survivor of Britain’s daring World War II “Dambusters” raid on German infrastructure, has died aged 101. Britain’s PA news agency said Johnson died peacefully at a care home in the Bristol area of southwest England on Wednesday. Johnson was a 21-year-old bomb aimer on the 1943 mission, codenamed Operation Chastise. The crews were tasked with flying over Germany and dropping experimental, specially designed “bouncing bombs” to destroy dams in the industrialized Ruhr valley. More than 50 of the 133 airmen were killed during the raid, but it was considered a success after two dams were destroyed. The mission inspired a 1955 movie, “The Dam Busters."

WHO: COVID disruption resulted in 63,000 more malaria deaths

The coronavirus pandemic interrupted efforts to control malaria, resulting in 63,000 additional deaths and 13 million more infections. That's according to a World Health Organization report released Thursday. Malaria cases went up in 2020 and continued to increase in 2021 — the year covered by the report. About 95% of the world’s 247 million malaria infections and 619,000 deaths last year were in Africa. A top WHO official says the wider rollout of the world's first vaccine against the disease should reduce severe illness and death. Officials are also worried about a new invasive mosquito species that could undo years of progress against malaria.

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The head of Qatar's World Cup organizing committee says Qatar is investigating the reported death of a migrant worker at a facility connected to the tournament. The Filipino worker reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup. Qatar has come under heavy scrutiny over conditions for migrant workers who have done the labor in the country’s massive building campaign for the World Cup including $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and other infrastructure.

AP source: Bogaerts to Padres for 11 years, $280 million

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Xander Bogaerts have agreed to a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract, adding the All-Star slugger to an already deep lineup. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the contract to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The Padres already had Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop, but he missed the entire season because of injuries and an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Bogaerts is a .292 hitter with 156 homers and 683 RBIs in 10 big league seasons — all with Boston.