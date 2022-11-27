AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:17 a.m. EST

NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an aircraft before takeoff at Miami International Airport after failing to respond to requests to buckle his seatbelt and appearing to be unconscious. Miami-Dade police said Sunday that officials feared Beckham was ill, and that his condition would worsen through a five-hour flight to Los Angeles. A statement does not say if he was cited or charged with a crime. American Airlines says flight 1228 re-boarded and departed later. A Twitter post attributed to Beckham says now he's seen it all. Beckham is 30 and a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who was injured helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last February.

Kim's daughter appears again, heating up succession debate

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter made a public appearance again, this time with missile scientists and more honorific titles as her father’s “most beloved” or “precious” child. She’s only about 10, but her new, bold photos released Sunday by state media are deepening the debate over whether she’s being primed as a successor. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea's spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.

Borscht Belt comedian Freddie Roman dies at age 85

Comedian Freddie Roman, the former dean of The Friars Club and a staple of the Catskills comedy scene, has died. He was 85. Roman passed away Saturday afternoon at Bethesda Hospital in Boynton Beach, Florida, his booking agent and friend Alison Chaplin said Sunday. Roman performed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and Bally’s Grand in Atlantic City and roasted the likes of Rob Reiner, Chevy Chase, Jerry Stiller and Hugh Hefner. He also conceived of “Catskills on Broadway,” where he and his friends Dick Capri, Marilyn Michaels and Mal Z. Lawrence brought their nostalgia-tinged, Catskills-flavored standup to New York.

Crews work to rescue 2 in plane caught high in power lines

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A small plane carrying two people has gotten stuck in live power lines in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials try to extricate the aircraft and its occupants. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The FAA says two people were aboard. A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson says rescuers have been in contact with the those aboard and that they are OK.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Disgraced former UK minister seeks reality TV redemption

LONDON (AP) — Matt Hancock, the U.K’s scandal-prone former health secretary, sought an unlikely form of redemption: attempting to win “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here” — a grueling, often gruesome reality TV show set in the Australian jungle. Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others to protect the health service, then breaking his Government’s own rules, when video emerged of him kissing and groping an aide he was having an affair with. Viewers have upended expectations by voting Hancock through to the show's final, but he finished third.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's president has granted citizenship to British pop star of Albanian origin Dua Lipa. President Bajram Begaj on Sunday said Lipa was granted citizenship ahead of Albania’s 110th anniversary of independence from the Ottoman Empire. Begaj said he considered it an honor to grant citizenship to Lipa who had made Albanians famous around the world through her music. Lipa said she “will be an Albanian with papers too." Lipa took the citizenship oath at Tirana city hall. Lipa was born in London in 1995 to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa from Kosovo. In 2019 she won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana

LONDON (AP) — This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it. Shocking pink with a plunging, ruffled neckline and body-hugging shape, the gown was designed by Emanuel for Lady Diana Spencer to wear at a party at Buckingham Palace a few days before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. It was a visual coming out party for the future princess, until then known for her conservative sweater-and-pearls look. But the dress was soon forgotten. Emanuel doesn’t even know where the dress is, or even if it still exists. So she has re-created it out of bolts of shiny, satin taffeta cut and stitched to match the dramatic sketches she made more than 40 years ago.

Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm. It's the latest sign that the outbreak has kept spreading after having already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said Saturday that the state's 13th case of bird flu was found on an egg-laying farm in northeast Nebraska's Dixon County. All the chickens on the Nebraska farm are being killed to limit the spread of the disease. Officials say the virus presents little risk to human health because human cases are extremely rare and infected birds aren't allowed into the nation's food supply.