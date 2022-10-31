AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai Disneyland has closed as a COVID-19 precaution and visitors temporarily kept in the park for virus testing. Postings on social media said some amusements kept operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. Walt Disney Co. and the city government said the park closed Monday for virus testing of staff and visitors but gave no details of a possible outbreak. Disney said Tuesday that all guests had left the park following testing. While other countries are easing anti-virus measures, China has stuck to a severe “Zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every case. Last week, 1.3 million residents of one Shanghai district were told to stay in their homes while they underwent virus tests.

Bidens dole out Halloween candy to first responders' kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have doled out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters dressed up as everything from Spider-Man to a flamingo to a monk to a zombie founding father. The soggy celebration on the south side of the White House was their first time welcoming trick-or-treaters as president and first lady. Some 5,000 guests — children and their adult chaperones — were expected to stream through the event. The invitation list included children of local firefighters, nurses, police officers and National Guard members. Children of administration officials joined the group as well.

$1 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs Monday night

People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations across the U.S. to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at a massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot for Monday night's drawing soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million. Monday’s huge jackpot comes less than two years after a Mega Millions lottery ticket matched all six numbers to win a $1.05 billion dollar jackpot.

Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get cancellation if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education Department on Monday finalized a package of rules that it proposed earlier this year. The new rules take hold in July and are separate from President Joe Biden’s sweeping student debt forgiveness plan, which has been held up in court amid a legal challenge. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said his agency is “fixing a broken system and putting borrowers first.”

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have advanced in Asia despite a retreat on Wall Street. Hong Kong jumped more than 3% and most other indexes saw strong gains. A private survey of manufacturers showed some improvement in the business outlook in China. Wall Street's declines on Monday did not erase big gains for October, including the best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average since 1976. The broader S&P 500 had its first monthly gain since July, as did the Nasdaq composite. The S&P 500 slipped 0.7% Monday, and the Dow lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq pulled back 1%. Investors are watching for another jumbo interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

China launches 3rd and final space station component

BEIJING (AP) — China’s third and final module docked with its its permanent space station and further a more than decade-long effort to maintain a constantly crewed presence in orbit. Mengtian was blasted into space on Monday from a launch center on the southern island province of Hainan aboard a Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket, one of China’s most powerful launch vehicles. A large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watched is it rose into the sky. Mengtian is the second laboratory module for the space station, connecting to a core module where the crew lives and works. The module is currently populated by two male and one female astronauts. Monday's launch is uncrewed.

Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste

As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers. Mars Wrigley is sending 17,400 free bags to U.S. consumers to collect plastic wrappers and mail them to a specialty recycler. Rubicon Technologies is sending 5,000 free boxes to schools and businesses to recycle candy wrappers. Plastic wrappers are hard to recycle because they're small, they contain food waste and they have little value. Candy makers say they're working on new packaging that would be more easily recyclable or compostable.

Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington city's dress code ordinance that says “bikini baristas” must cover their bodies at work has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal court. The decision this week comes after a lengthy legal battle between bikini baristas and the city of Everett over the rights of workers to wear what they want. A federal court in Seattle found Everett’s dress code ordinance violated both the U.S. and Washington state constitutions. The city and the baristas have been battling since 2007 after Everett enacted a dress code for those working at “quick service facilities" like coffee shops and fast-food restaurants. Everett is about 30 miles north of Seattle.

Brady Cook directs Missouri past No. 25 South Carolina 23-10

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brady Cook ran for a touchdown and directed three long, first-half scoring drives to build a 17-0 lead on the way to its fourth straight over No. 25 South Carolina, 23-10. Receiver Dominic Lovett had career highs with 10 catches for 148 yards and the Tigers' defense registered 11 tackles behind the line. Missouri won its second straight SEC game after opening league play 0-3. It also beat a ranked opponent for the first time in more than two years since topping No. 17 LSU 45-41 on Oct. 10, 2020.

National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner” before the World Series opener. With a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader accidentally began repeating lines in the middle of the national anthem. Instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last” before again singing “streaming” instead of “gleaming.” Burton performed at last year’s televised concert for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.