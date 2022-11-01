AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:40 a.m. EDT

Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member before he was killed in a shooting. Houston police said Takeoff was pronounced dead outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday. No arrests had been made. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff grew up alongside the two other members of Migos in suburban Atlanta. Quavo was his uncle and Offset was his cousin. While Takeoff was more reserved, more reserved, he did a lot of his talking through his rhymes and recently said he wanted his “flowers” before he died.

Julie Powell, food writer of 'Julie & Julia,' dies at 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York. Powell’s 2005 book “Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen” became the hit, Nora Ephron-directed film “Julie & Julia,” with the author portrayed in the movie by Amy Adams. Her sophomore effort — titled “Cleaving: A Story of Marriage, Meat and Obsession” — was a bit jarring, dealing with an affair.

Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Phillies lead the series 2-1. Brandon Marsh, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also homered for the Phillies. Ranger Suarez tossed three-hit ball over five shutout innings for the Phillies. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed all five home runs. He's the first pitcher ever to allow five homers in a World Series game.

Prosecutor: Iowa teens killed Spanish teacher over bad grade

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say two Iowa teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher last year because of frustration over a bad grade. It's the first time prosecutors have revealed a possible motive. It came in court documents filed Tuesday. Willard Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale are charged with murdering teacher Nohema Graber in the small town of Fairfield. Court documents were filed ahead of a hearing Wednesday where a judge will hear arguments on whether to suppress any of the evidence against Miller and Goodale, who were 16 when Graber was killed in November 2021.

Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee. Keya Morgan had been on trial on charges that he stole more than $220,000 in proceeds from memorabilia signings from Lee. When a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal, Judge George Lomeli dismissed the charges Tuesday. Defense attorney Alex Kessel says he and Morgan have spent four years proving his innocence, and today they prevailed. Lee, co-creator of characters including Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, died in 2018 at age 95.

SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has scored another set of double booster landings following a Florida launch for the military. Elon Musk's company launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. After peeling away two minutes into flight, both side boosters flew back to Cape Canaveral, landing just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force's satellites to their intended extra-high orbit

Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. Word of the tour came a day after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

Pumpkins can be composted, donated to farms, fed to wildlife

Halloween pumpkins don't have to end up in the landfill. Before throwing that jack-o'-lantern into the trash, consider ways to make them even more useful. Adding pumpkins to a compost pile can be beneficial to next year's garden. First, any remaining seeds have to be removed, and decorative material such as glitter, paint, stickers and candle wax must be cut off. Pumpkins also can be donated to community gardens' compost piles. Farms, animal sanctuaries and even zoos also accept pumpkins to feed their animals. Backyard wildlife enjoy pumpkins as well. Leftover pumpkin seeds also are a tasty treat for a host of birds.

Tunes with teeth: Edison might have left his mark on piano

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (AP) — Hard of hearing, Thomas Edison found a unique way to appreciate piano music. As someone played, the great inventor would lean in close to the instrument, right above the keys, and he’d bite the piano. Pressing his teeth into the wood helped Edison experience the vibrations in his skull. He said it allowed him to “hear through my teeth.” Robert Friedman recently showed off marks on a Steinway grand piano once owned by Edison — a cluster of shallow indentations roughing up the black lacquer above the keyboard. Friedman sees the marks as toothy signatures left by the inventor of the phonograph. He’s looking for a home for the novel historical artifact he bought last year.