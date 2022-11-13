AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:56 p.m. EST

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will play at the White House very soon. Again. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. She'll be the first granddaughter of a president to tie the knot at the executive mansion. Eighteen couples have been married at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. throughout its history. The first was the 1812 wedding of Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. Most recently, Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, was married in the Rose Garden in 2013.

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport

PARIS (AP) — French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” has died in the airport. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died Saturday after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F. That's according to official with the Paris airport authority, who said police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media. The airport official said Karimi Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks.

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot Gerson said in a statement early Sunday that the class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently.” Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 class, chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 applicants, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October in pursuit of graduate degrees in social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences.

Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A once-luxurious Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its 1960s heyday has been imploded. The 17-story Deauville Hotel fell into itself Sunday after a series of explosions were set off, sending up a large cloud of dust. The hotel was built in 1957 and Kennedy spoke there to the Young Democrats Convention in 1961. The Beatles performed there in 1964, recording six songs for “The Ed Sullivan Show." The property fell into disrepair over the years and was closed in 2017 after an electrical fire. The property's future is unclear after voters on Tuesday rejected plans for a high-rise hotel and condo tower.

King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honor veterans

LONDON (AP) — The U.K fell silent for two minutes on Remembrance Sunday as King Charles III led the nation in honoring servicemen and women who lost their lives in past conflicts. Big Ben chimed 11 times to mark the start of the silence as thousands of veterans, including some who had served during World War II looked on solemnly under gray London skies. The commemoration included a march past by 10,000 veterans and a laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph, London's war memorial. This is the first time the commemoration — always a key highlight of the royal calendar — has been led by Charles as monarch. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died in September.

Pope denounces 'sirens of populism' as he marks day for poor

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is calling for a renewed commitment to helping the poor, homeless and migrants amid Italy’s latest migration debate. Francis celebrated the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor on Sunday by inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people and migrants into the Vatican for a special Mass and luncheon. He denounced the indifference the world shows them as well as the “prophets of doom” who fuel fear and conspiracies about them for personal gain. This year’s commemoration is taking place as Italy once again is at the heart of a European debate over migration. The far-right-led government of Premier Giorgia Meloni is going head-to-head with France over the fate of people rescued in the Mediterranean.

Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle landed early Saturday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission lasted 780 days. The X-37B space plane hosted a service module that carried experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. One experiment deployed a satellite in October 2021 that still remains in orbit. Another evaluated the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds.

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claim to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that participants gathered at a bar Friday, stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. The new record claim came on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Prosecutors push 15-year sentence for Theranos' CEO Holmes

Federal prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence disgraced Theranos CE0 Elizabeth Holmes to 15 years in prison. The document was filed Friday after Holmes' attorneys asked the judge for leniency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Leach portrayed Holmes as a liar who duped investors in her failed blood testing company out of hundreds of millions of dollars and put the health of patients at risk by going to market with an unproven and unreliable medical device. He also asked that Holmes pay more than $800 million in restitution. Holmes was convicted early this year four felony counts of investor fraud and conspiracy and is set to return to court in San Jose, California on November 18 for sentencing.