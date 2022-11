AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:00 p.m. EST

Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some state attorneys general aren’t shaking off this week’s Ticketmaster debacle. Fans expressed outrage and heartache over fruitless attempts to by tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. Now the top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania are looking into it. Hours-long delays and error messages were reported Tuesday during a pre-sale of tickets for Swift’s upcoming 52-date tour. Ticketmaster blamed bots and historically unprecedented demand. Multiple lawmakers have accused Ticketmaster of abusing its power as the dominant seller of concert tickets. Even the White House weighed in, saying the Biden administration believes a “lack of competition leads to higher prices, and worse service.”

Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K

BOSTON (AP) — A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000. Auctioneer RR Auction says the Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study. Dylan, a Hibbing, Minnesota, native, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still known as Bob Zimmerman. They provide an insight into a period of his life of which not much is known.

Symbol of reunion with China, panda Tuan Tuan dies in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tuan Tuan, one of two giant pandas gifted to Taiwan from China as a symbol of hoped-for reunion between the sides, has died. The Taipei Zoo says Tuan Tuan passed away Saturday afternoon. Earlier reports said the panda was believed to have a malignant brain tumor, prompting China to send a pair of experts to Taiwan earlier this month to help with his treatment. Tuan Tuan and his mate, Yuan Yuan, were gifted to the zoo in 2008 during a time of warming relations between China and Taiwan, which split amid civil war in 1949. Both were born in China in 2004 and succeeded in having a pair of cubs in Taiwan. Ties between Beijing and Taipei have declined sharply since the pair’s arrival.

North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials have canceled a holiday parade in North Carolina after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person. Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash. The News and Observer reported that one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police said the person struck by the float had been participating in the parade.

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks’ 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the floor several minutes after the game ended to shoot free throws. Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo and moved it out of the way and the employee moved it back. Antetokounmpo had a quick, heated verbal exchange, then moved the ladder away again, sending it crashing down.

Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes

Across the country, government agencies, especially those tasked with sending messages during emergencies, have embraced Twitter over the last decade. Experts say that getting accurate information from authorities during disasters is often a matter of life or death. But amid a slew of changes at Twitter, the public information officers who operate government accounts are cautiously waiting out the turmoil and urging the public to verify the information that appears on timelines.

Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years for Theranos scam

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed Friday by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors. But it was far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.

North Korea unveils Kim's daughter at missile launch site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has unveiled the little-known daughter of its leader Kim Jong Un at a missile launch site. It's attracting keen attention on a fourth-generation member of the dynastic family that has ruled North Korea for more than seven decades. The North’s state media said Saturday that Kim had observed the launch of its new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter” the previous day. Kim reportedly has three children. Who Kim’s children are is a source of strong outside interest as the 38-year-old ruler hasn’t publicly anointed an heir apparent.

"Today" show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Roker says he's recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots in his leg and lungs. The NBC “Today” show weather anchor made the announcement in an Instagram post Friday. The 68-year-old Roker said that's why viewers haven't seen him on the show. Roker said he's “getting terrific medical care" and is on the way to recovery. He thanked everyone for their well-wishes and prayers. His co-anchors wished him well online and on the show. It's not immediately clear whether Roker will be able to co-host NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which he's done since 1995.

Jury says it's deadlocked in Danny Masterson rape trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors at the Los Angeles rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson say they're deadlocked. But a judge has told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. After nearly three days of deliberations, the jurors emerged Friday afternoon and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on any counts. She told them to resume deliberating on Nov. 28 after taking Thanksgiving week off. The 46-year-old Masterson is charged with the rape of three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty. The defense says the acts were consensual.