AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:03 a.m. EST

Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. Instead, Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on Alaska's Kenai Peninsula said they were needing help getting a moose out of a basement. The 1-year-old bull weighing up to 500 pounds had fallen through a window well into a home's basement. Authorities were able to tranquilize the moose, and six firefighters helped carry it out on a stretcher intended for a large human. A reversal agent for the tranquilizer was administered, and after a while the moose happily haunted back into the woods.

US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect

Americans who have gotten the updated COVID-19 boosters appear better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven't — at least for now. That's according to a first look at the new shots' real-world effectiveness, released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only about 13% of U.S. adults have gotten the updated booster. The CDC tracked people tested for coronavirus-like symptoms at drugstores between September and early November. The study found people who'd had the new booster were less likely to have COVID-19 than those who've skipped the new shot.

Boo Simmons: Nets guard jeered in 1st game in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons got his hostile homecoming in Philadelphia. Simmons was an All-Star guard for the 76ers before back injuries and what he said were mental health issues prompted him to demand a trade. Simmons was booed from the moment he stepped on the court in Philadelphia. Sixers fans also cursed at him. There were some supporters. Simmons was traded last season to the Nets for James Harden. He missed Brooklyn’s first game in Philly last season with an injury.

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Premier League club “with immediate effect.” The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup. He criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. United said last week that it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments. United says the club “thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Cops investigating Idaho stabbings say stalker tips unproven

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The Moscow Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that investigators have pursued hundreds of pieces of information about Kaylee Goncalves having a stalker but haven't been able to identify one. Authorities have said they have no suspect or weapon more than a week after the Nov. 13 killings shook the Idaho Panhandle town of 25,000 residents.

TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died following the crash of the station’s helicopter next to an interstate highway in the Charlotte area. WBTV broadcasters who had been reporting on the crash identified their colleagues on air Tuesday about three hours following the deadly incident. The men were identified as meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag. The crash occurred along Interstate 77. Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said no vehicles were involved in the incident. The chief said preliminary witness accounts indicate that the pilot made some “diversionary” maneuvers and “probably saved some lives."

Army vet, Navy officer stopped gunman at Colorado gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A current U.S. Navy servicemember and an army veteran are being applauded for helping subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs. Rich Fierro, the army veteran, credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. He told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. Fierro's daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

Jury: NCAA not to blame in ex-USC football player's death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has rejected a claim by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death. The jury found Tuesday that the NCAA was not negligent in the death of Matthew Gee. Lawyers for the widow of Gee, a linebacker on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, say he endured an estimated 6,000 hits as a college athlete. They say this caused permanent brain damage and led to cocaine and alcohol abuse, which eventually killed him at age 49. The NCAA said it had nothing to do with his death.

Gladys Knight's Christmas: big family gathering, TV movie

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gladys Knight recalls Christmas as more than a family affair when she was growing up in Atlanta. The legendary singer says her parents would “embrace" all the kids in the neighborhood. Knight is looking forward to welcoming extended family to her North Carolina home for the holiday. She's also celebrating on screen with the TV movie “I’m Glad It’s Christmas,” airing Saturday on the Great American Family channel. Knight plays matchmaker Cora, who wants to bring a salesclerk dreaming of Broadway fame and a songwriter together for a small town’s Christmas concert. Jessica Lowndes and Paul Greene co-star in “I'm Glad It's Christmas.”

Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Astoria, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic home featured in the classic film “The Goonies” is for sale in Astoria, Oregon. Built in 1896, the house has sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean. It's listed with an asking price of $1.7 million. The home's relator says potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public. Since the film was released in 1985, fans have flocked to the home, prompting the owner to close it to foot traffic at times. The steady stream of visitors has also sparked resident complaints and forced local officials to restrict parking. The city celebrates Goonies Day each June 7.