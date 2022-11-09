AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:06 p.m. EST

Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It has made landfall in the Bahamas and also has shut down airports in Florida — as well as prompting an evacuation order that includes former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Crews have evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas before the approaching storm, which has already sent seawater washing across roads on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, Florida. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019,

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 13% of its employees as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes. The move that comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter. An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising have contributed to Meta’s woes.

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close

JERUSALEM (AP) — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938′s Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection recently donated to Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial. The World Holocaust Remembrance Center says the photos offer a close-up view of the brutal violence, which is widely seen as a starting point for the Holocaust. It also debunks Nazi propaganda that the events were spontaneous, as the photos show Nazi officers and the general public taking part. One photo shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window.

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists say they have found an ancient comb dating back to Canaanite times and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in an alphabetical script. The 3,700-year-old inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves of lice. Experts say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of the alphabet. The sentence contains 17 letters that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” The mundane topic indicates people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb.

Defying inflation worries, US casinos have best quarter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers are shrugging off inflation concerns and losing money at casinos at a record pace. Figures released Wednesday show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in the third quarter of this year. The American Gaming Association says the gambling halls are on track to have their best year ever in 2022. Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue, including five of the six largest markets: Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Pennsylvania.

Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — British police say a 23-year-old man has been detained after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and his wife in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and Camilla, the queen consort, were entering York through a medieval gateway on Wednesday. Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple. Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women’s shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction. Polk County Sheriff Lt. Ryan Evans says Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued after she cut off her court-ordered GPS monitor and walked out a women's center Friday in Des Moines. A corrections department spokesman says she was found in Des Moines but details were not immediately released. She will be taken before a judge for a probation revocation hearing. If her probation is revoked she could be sentenced to prison.

Latin star Bad Bunny tops Apple Music Awards after huge 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, the top Apple Music Awards went to three artists — Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd. This year, there’s only one — Bad Bunny. The music streaming giant on Wednesday crowned the Puerto Rican superstar its Artist of the Year, thanks to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” becoming Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and the biggest Latin album of all time. The music service said winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

Baker to return as Houston Astros manager for 2023

HOUSTON (AP) — Fresh off his World Series win, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the team next season. The 73-year-old Baker earned his first World Series championship as a manager in his 25th season as a skipper when the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games Saturday. The contracts of both general manager James Click and Baker expired at season’s end but Click’s has not yet been renewed. Click said he was having discussions about his future with team owner Jim Crane on Tuesday night.