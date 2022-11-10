AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:19 p.m. EST

Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The spinning top, whose origins can be traced to ancient times, has a permanent new place in the National Toy Hall of Fame. The top was inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday, along with Lite-Brite and Masters of the Universe action figures. The trio of honorees was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Nerf, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, and Spirograph. The hall of fame in Rochester, New York, recognizes toys that have inspired creativity and endured over time. Anyone can nominate a toy. A panel of experts votes on the winners.

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan's gyms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says women are banned from using gyms in Afghanistan. The rule, which comes into force this week, is the group's latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms. A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said on Thursday that the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation rules and that women were not wearing the headscarf, or hijab. Women are also banned from parks. The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. They have banned girls from middle school and high school and restricted women from most jobs. The U.N. says the ban is another example of the Taliban's “continued and systematic erasure” of women from public life.

Charges: Wisconsin nurse amputated man's foot without orders

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin nurse has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient's foot without his consent and without doctor's orders. The charges say that after she amputated the man's right foot, 38-year-old Mary Brown of Durand told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family's taxidermy shop. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the man fell in March and suffered frostbite, causing the tissue in his foot to die. He was at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center when Brown amputated his foot on May 27. The man died within about a week, though the complaint gives no indication that the amputation hastened his death. No one answered a phone call placed to Brown's house for comment on Thursday.

US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres have been launched into space from California. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted off early Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, northwest of Los Angeles. Developed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, JPSS-2 was placed into an orbit that circles the Earth from pole to pole. NASA says the satellite is safe but mission managers are trying to determine whether its solar array properly deployed. Meanwhile, the heat shield re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean east of Hawaii, where it has been recovered.

Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.5 billion during the first part of Christie’s two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen’s collection. All 60 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday night in New York sold. Five paintings sold for prices above $100 million. A pointillist work by George Seurat sold for $149.2 million, the evening’s highest price. Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists. Those artists ranged from the 17th century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to the 20th century photographer Edward Steichen. All proceeds from the sale will benefit philanthropies chosen by Allen’s estate. Allen died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018.

1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies is unloading its energy primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph. The system started with a round of freezing drizzle that made driving tricky in the Dakotas. It led to a chain reaction crash that totaled a state trooper’s vehicle and closed Interstate 94 in eastern North Dakota for several hours Wednesday night and shut down I-29 in eastern North Dakota on Thursday morning. Both interstates have reopened but travel is expected to become nearly impossible in some stretches due to whiteout conditions.

Report: Failure to fix throttle led to Indonesia plane crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian aviation investigators say a nearly decade-long failure to properly repair a malfunctioning automatic throttle, pilots’ overreliance on the plane’s automation system, and inadequate training led to the crash of a Boeing 737-500 last year that killed 62 people. Investigators say the Sriwijaya Air jet’s maintenance record showed the problem with the automatic throttle had been reported by pilots 65 times since 2013 and was still unsolved when the 26-year-old plane plunged into the Java Sea after taking off from Jakarta in January last year. Investigators say the plane required less engine thrust as it neared its target altitude, but that the automatic throttle was unable to reduce the right engine’s power because of friction in the mechanical system.

Animals trafficked in Mexico on social media sites: report

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new report suggests that trafficking of wild and endangered species is common in Mexico, and occurs largely online, where traffickers contact potential customers on social media like Facebook. The Center for Biological Diversity said in a report Wednesday it had contacted people through Facebook groups in Mexico selling protected species like howler monkeys and toucans. The center's investigators received price quotes including delivery, even though the sellers acknowledged they did not have legal documentation for the animals. Meta, the Facebook parent company, said it has a policy of removing content and accounts that violate its ban on selling endangered animals.

GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades. Dealers will update software that controls the lights. Owners will be notified by mail starting Dec. 19.

Israelis, Palestinians can fly on same flights to World Cup

JERUSALEM (AP) — Soccer fans from Israel and the Palestinian territories will be able to share flights to the World Cup in Qatar in a breakthrough agreement announced by FIFA. the organization says charter flights to Doha from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv for soccer games starting on Nov. 20 will be open to all Palestinians. This includes residents from the occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza Strip who typically cannot travel through Israel’s main airport. Though Israel and Qatar do not share diplomatic relations, a temporary consular service will be set up in Doha for the tournament.