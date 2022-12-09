AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:43 p.m. EST

Prosecutors say Murdaugh killed wife and son to cover crimes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutory say disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son to gain sympathy, thereby providing a cover from damning financial crimes. Thursday's filing from prosecutors featured their most detailed theory so far in a saga that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists. A Friday afternoon hearing is expected to feature arguments over whether prosecutors’ theory is sufficient to justify the submission of over a million pages of evidence around the alleged financial misdeeds. Murdaugh has denied any involvement in the June 2021 killings of his wife and son.

Family of victim in 'Serial' case seeks new court hearing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An attorney has filed a court brief seeking a new hearing in a court proceeding that led to the release of Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial” already has been overturned. Steve Kelly, an attorney for the family of Hae Min Lee, filed the brief Friday in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the state’s second-highest court. The new hearing would require the prosecutor to present any evidence supporting the motion and give Young Lee, Hae Min Lee’s brother, the right to challenge the evidence and present his own.

Tabloids fume, many in UK shrug over Harry and Meghan series

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s press has erupted in outrage at Prince Harry and Meghan’s documentary series, which lambasts the U.K. media over its treatment of the royal couple. The Daily Telegraph’s front page on Friday accused the show of being a “direct hit” on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, while the Daily Mail called the show “little more than a hatchet job.” One lawmaker said he planned to introduce a bill in Parliament to strip the couple of their royal titles. But much of Britain reacted to the Netflix series with a shrug. Buckingham Palace had no comment, and the prime minister didn’t watch. The first three episodes of the series were released Thursday, with three more to follow Dec. 15.

Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Santa and Mrs. Claus left Rudolph at home to catch a ride recently on an Alaska Air National Guard cargo plane to visit the Inupiac village of Nuiqsut, about 30 miles south of the Arctic Ocean. The visit in late November was part of the Operation Santa Claus outreach program, in which the guard tries to bring Christmas gifts to a few Alaska Native villages each year. The plane carried the important guests, but also more than 1,400 pounds of gifts for about 160 students at the town's school. The program dates back to 1956 and for some villages hit by adversity, it brings them Christmas itself.

AP seeks to protect access to records of death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Associated Press has filed a motion seeking to protect public access to records detailing the treatment of a Tennessee death row inmate who cut off his penis while on suicide watch. Attorneys for the state are seeking a protective order to prevent the disclosure of records that include any footage of Henry Hodges inside the prison. They argue that disclosure is a security risk. Hodges wants the video made public and accuses the state of trying to hide its treatment of him. The Associated Press on Thursday filed a motion to intervene, arguing that the state hasn't made the case for a security risk and that the public's interest in the state's treatment of prisoners favors disclosure.

USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — U.S. officials say Florida's seasonal orange production is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions. New Agriculture Department estimates released Friday say about 18 million boxes are expected to be produced in 2022-23 in the state, a drop from 28 million in the agency’s October estimates. Those estimates did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The most recent numbers also show a drop of 56% compared with last season. Other citrus crops are also forecast to be down. Officials say the reductions will drive up prices for orange juice and other products while increasing foreign imports.

Tennessee eyes $2M in contracts to test 1000 rape kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s lead investigative agency is seeking $2 million in contracts with outside labs to process 1,000 rape kits that need to be tested before the end of June. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the request for proposals for up to three contractors, as the state’s turnaround times for sexual assault kits continue to face scrutiny after the high-profile killing of teacher Eliza Fletcher in September. As of October, the agency said the average turnaround time for a rape kit was 43 weeks at the Knoxville lab, 42.3 at the Jackson lab and 32.7 at the Nashville lab. The bureau wants the contractors on board by the end of January.

K-pop star among 8 to join Japan tycoon Maezawa's moon trip

TOKYO (AP) — K-pop star T.O.P is among eight people that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says will join him on a flight around the moon aboard a SpaceX spaceship in the coming years. Maezawa made the announcement on Twitter and the dearMoon Project website on Friday, after he tweeted last week that he had met online with Elon Musk and planned a “major announcement about space.” The Japanese tycoon launched plans for the lunar voyage in 2018, buying all the seats on the spaceship. He began taking applications from around the world in March 2021 for what will be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on the Soyuz Russian spaceship last year.

Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade publisher, is stepping down. Markus Dohle’s decision is effective at the end of the year. It comes just weeks after a federal judge blocked the company’s attempt to buy rival Simon & Schuster. Dohle is also leaving his seat on the Bertelsmann executive board. The Bertelsmann announcement said his departure was made at “his own request and on the best of mutual terms." Dohle will be succeeded, on an interim basis, by Nihar Malaviya, 48, currently president and COO of Penguin Random House.

Minneapolis to buy gas station at site of Floyd's killing

The city of Minneapolis says it will buy the boarded-up Speedway gas station at the intersection where George Floyd was killed in an encounter with police. The intersection, known as George Floyd Square, has become a protest site since the Black man was killed in May 2020. Floyd's killing sparked a national reckoning on racial injustice. The city plans to turn the gas station into a racial justice healing center and permanent memorial for Floyd. It will cost $200,000 in taxpayer money. The official acquisition will likely begin in the first few months of 2023, though the city has said the project will be a lengthy community-based process that could take years.