AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:42 p.m. EDT

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.

Ex-LAPD captain's loyalties scrutinized in tip to CBS exec

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles police captain’s ties to Hollywood are under scrutiny after prosecutors say he leaked a sexual assault victim’s confidential police report to CBS and its former leader Les Moonves. The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday it was conducting an internal affairs investigation into Cory Palka’s conduct and the state attorney general was probing any criminal elements after a report said he conspired with CBS to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. Palka retired last year as a commander after 34 years with the department. He had overseen the Hollywood Division of LAPD. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says hundreds of animals have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the past nine months. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain. The report released Friday says the worst-affected ecosystems include areas that are home to some of Kenya's most-visited national parks and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu regions. The authors called for an aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s impact.

Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified

A law enforcement official says that federal agents have identified the man they believe posted a broad online threat against synagogues in New Jersey but that they do not believe he was planning to carry out a specific plot. The official said Friday that the man was questioned by law enforcement and told agents he had been bullied in the past and harbored anger toward Jewish people. His name has not been released. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity and could not discuss details of the investigation publicly.

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot rocket departed its Florida hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt in mid-November, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

100-car crash in Denver after snow the night before

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Police Department reports that roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash just southwest of downtown Denver. Police say no one was seriously injured in the crash early Friday morning. Authorities say slick roads after overnight snow is the likely cause of the mass collision. Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the highway as tow trucks moved inoperable cars to a nearby lot. The roads have now reopened.

Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northwest Mexico; no damage seen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was 50 miles south-southwest of Bahia de Kino in the Gulf of California at a depth of 6.2 miles. The Baja California Sur civil defense agency said that despite an initial tsunami alert issued by the Mexican Navy there was no notable variation in sea level. The temblor occurred around 3 a.m. Friday local time.

French lawmaker gets 15-day suspension after racist comment

PARIS (AP) — A French far-right lawmaker has been suspended from the country’s parliament for 15 days, the maximum penalty, after he made a racist remark during a legislative session. The comment prompted condemnation from across the political spectrum. The far-right lawmaker was heard shouting “return to Africa” at Carlos Martens Bilongo, who is Black, as he was challenging the government about migrants stranded at sea. The words prompted an immediate uproar in the legislature. The far-right lawmaker claimed he was referring to Europe-bound migrants rescued at sea and not to his fellow legislator. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was shocked by words he considered “unacceptable in or outside” the National Assembly.

In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy

WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people across the country clamoring for a chance to win a mega jackpot. But in the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money to friends and family across lines, hoping to get in on the action. Five states — Utah, Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska and Alabama — do not have a lottery. A mixture of reasons have kept the games away including objections from conservatives, concerns about how a lottery would impact low-income families or a desire not to compete with existing casinos.