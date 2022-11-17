AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:05 p.m. EST

Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow. The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility. Hochul’s state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday. The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday. The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff's recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly plowing his vehicle into Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run, injuring more than two dozen people. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Thursday that Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a peace officer. Authorities have said that a man driving an SUV early Wednesday veered onto the wrong side of the road in suburban Whittier, crashing into recruits on a morning run. Five of them were critically injured. Authorities said a field sobriety test performed on the driver was negative. It's not immediately known whether Gutierrez has an attorney who can speak for him.

Man charged with arranging rapper Young Dolph's killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with arranging the killing of Young Dolph has pleaded has not guilty, one year after the rapper and record label owner was ambushed and shot to death while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Hernandez Govan made a brief appearance in a Memphis courtroom on Thursday. He was arrested last week after he was indicted on charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Govan is the third man charged in the Nov. 17, 2021 slaying of the 36-year-old Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. Prosecutors have said they can't discuss a suspected motive. Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200

Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are going on strike Thursday. It's largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks' stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year. They say they are seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and better staffing. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort. The Seattle coffee giant has more than 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear colored undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods. Wimbledon’s strict policy about all-white attire for players is one of the best-known features of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, but the All England Club said it decided to update the rules after discussions “with the WTA, clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at the championships.” The new rules state that women can now “wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.”

USDA program keeps extra COVID-era money for fruits, veggies

U.S. agriculture officials have proposed changes to the federal program that helps pay the grocery bills for pregnant women, babies and young children. The update announced Thursday keeps a bump in payments for fresh fruits and vegetables allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes to the program known as WIC also would allow more whole grains, canned fish, canned beans and non-dairy milk substitutes. Officials said it would give shoppers more flexibility at the supermarket. About 6.2 million people participate in the program at a cost to the federal government of about $5 billion a year.

Blizzard, NetEase game partnership in China to end

HONG KONG (AP) — American game developer Blizzard Entertainment says it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements end with Chinese game company NetEase. The news sent NetEase’s shares tumbling Thursday. Blizzard partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China. Blizzard says the two companies did not reach a suitable deal to renew the agreements, which are set to expire in January. NetEase shares plunged as much as 15% in Hong Kong. NetEase says the expiration of the licenses will have “no material impact” on its financial results.

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

NEW YORK (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he also says the American people are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. Pence sat down for his AP interview on Wednesday, just hours after Trump announced another White House run. Will Pence himself run? He said that he and his family will give that “prayerful consideration.” Whatever his final answer, he said, “I think we will have better choices in 2024.” Pence's comments came the day after the release of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” as he appears increasingly likely to launch his campaign.

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

NEW YORK (AP) — They were supposed to be birthday presents. They were supposed to be Christmas presents. They were supposed to be the most special of special treats for young fans of Taylor Swift. Instead, for many parents, the hours-long Ticketmaster debacle they endured Tuesday trying to score concert seats left them empty-handed and frustrated. And their kids disappointed. A pre-sale for Swift's U.S. tour next year resulted in crash after crash on Ticketmaster. Some fans spent hours logged on. The wait paid off for many.

Think Barbiecore and all things pink for holiday gifts

NEW YORK (AP) — The style dubbed Barbiecore has legs ahead of next year’s release of the live-action “Barbie” movie starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Heading into the holiday gift season, Barbie superfans are also noting the 60th anniversary of her Dreamhouse. Where there’s Barbie, there’s pink. Hot pink. There are plenty of ways to gift Barbiecore. Start with all the pink gemstones out there. How about a handbag or pair of Barbie-worthy pink velvet heels? Sellers on Etsy are on board with pink holiday decor and other gifty items at a range of prices. What about Ken? Honor him by giving someone neon yellow rollerblades like the ones the movie's stars rock in leaked set footage.