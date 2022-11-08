AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:25 a.m. EST

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Captain America” star Chris Evans has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. Evans, who is now the third Marvel Avengers actor to hold the Sexiest Man Alive title, says he knows his friends will be teasing him heavily. But he tells the magazine for its cover story, out Friday, that he knows it will also make his mom happy, and will sustain him when he's “old and saggy.” Evans has had a busy year, starring in Netflix's “The Gray Man” and voicing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar's “Lightyear.”

Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.

Kim Kardashian honored at CFDA awards, calls for inclusivity

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday’s annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Martha Stewart presented the award, one of numerous superstar presenters. Cher handed out one award, while Lenny Kravitz accepted the CFDA's Fashion Icon award. Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington were among the presenters. The Kardashians were fully represented at the show, with Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner among the attendees.

Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars again: 'Great honor or a trap'

Jimmy Kimmel is ready to host the Oscars again. The show's producers announced Monday that the late-night talk show host will preside over March's ceremony. Kimmel has hosted the show twice before, in 2017, when he managed the chaotic final moments in which the wrong best picture winner was called in what’s become known as envelope-gate, and then the next year, which came just months into the #MeToo reckoning. Kimmel jokes in a statement that being asked back is "either a great honor or a trap.” The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 and broadcast live on ABC.

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. In a statement to the Associated Press it said, “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed." The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California swimmer says she saw a shark attack her after it rammed her out of the water off the coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego. Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her Friday morning ocean swim when something hit her hard and pushed her out of the water. She spoke to reporters from her hospital bed where she is recovering from puncture wounds and lacerations to her thigh. She says she immediately knew she was being attacked by a shark. She says the shark bit into her leg, flung her around and shook her like a dog with a toy, then let her go.

Solar panel trouble on cargo capsule bound for space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly launched cargo capsule has run into trouble with a solar panel after liftoff. Only one of the two solar panels on the Northrop Grumman capsule opened successfully following Monday's predawn liftoff. NASA officials say the company has assured them there's enough power for Wednesday's rendezvous with the International Space Station. But NASA was still assessing the situation. Northrop Grumman launched the capsule from Virginia with more than 8,200 pounds of cargo. The capsule is dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride after the first American woman in space, who died a decade ago.

Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Rihanna says it was “now or never” when it came to performing the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-Grammy winner, who gave birth to her first child in May, says she would only return to the stage this quickly for “something special.” The singer had previously declined to perform in the 2019 halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. In a recent interview ahead of her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” Rihanna said that the timing and circumstances this time around were right for her. But the pop star was quick to shut down speculation that the performance meant a long-awaited new album was imminent.

Nick Carter remembers his 'baby brother' Aaron Carter

NEW YORK (AP) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter says he's heartbroken over the death of his “baby brother,” 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter. His body was found Saturday at his home in Southern California. The older Carter said Sunday on Instagram that that he had a “complicated relationship" with the youngest of his five siblings, but that he always loved him. Authorities said Saturday that a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in Carter's home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Nick Carter said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence. A probation violation report said Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the women's center early Friday, and her GPS monitor was later cut off. A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report asked for her deferred judgment to be revoked. She could face up to 20 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in 2020. Lewis said she was trafficked to Brooks for sex and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Prosecutors didn't dispute that she was sexually assaulted.