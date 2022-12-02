AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:29 p.m. EST

FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok. He warned Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.” Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had the ability to control the app’s recommendation algorithm, “which allows them to manipulate content, and if they want to, to use it for influence operations.” He also asserted that China could use the app to collect data on its users that could be used for traditional espionage operations. A TikTok spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. The move came as New Jersey and other states move aggressively to adopt clean energy to combat climate change. Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant in Logan Township. That site, and a second power plant site in Carneys Point, will host large facilities where batteries will be arrayed to store clean energy and release it to the power grid as needed.

New York Film Critics Circle names ‘Tár’ best picture

The New York Film Critics Circle named “Tár” as its best picture of the year. Todd Field’s contemporary drama about a renowned conductor and composer also won best actress for Cate Blanchett’s leading performance. The group met Friday in New York to vote on and announce its selections for the year, including best actor Colin Farrell for two movies, best director S. S. Rajamouli for “RRR,” best nonfiction film “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” and best foreign language film “EO.” The group will hand out its awards at a dinner in early January.

Indiana judge issues gag order in case of 2 slain teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge imposed a gag order on Friday in the case of a man charged in the notorious slayings of two teenage girls nearly six years ago. Fifty-year-old Richard Matthew Allen of Delphi is charged with murder in the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Judge Fran Gull’s order applies to attorneys, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and the girls’ family members. Any of these people who comment in public could face contempt of court charges. Carroll County prosecutors had sought the gag order.

Ex-children's hospital doctor charged with sex crimes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says Friday that the former medical director of a Virginia hospital that serves vulnerable children has been charged with four felony sex crimes in connection with abuse at the facility years ago. Court records indicate a grand jury indicted Dr. Daniel Davidow last month. Davidow was the longtime medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents. In a separate civil lawsuit, more than three dozen former female patients allege Davidow sexually abused them during physical exams. Davidow has previously denied the allegations. An attorney for Davidow declined comment to The Associated Press Friday.

Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — The camel batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup. The camel pageant was being held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World Cup. The pageant is a cross between the Westminster Dog Show and the Miss America Pageant. The winner was Nazaa’a is a majestic light-haired creature that overcame several preliminary rounds and hundreds of other camels to win the pageant at Qatar Camel Mzayen Club on Friday.

The pandemic, Karens, crypto craziness: We're over you, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — The rudeness pandemic, the actual pandemic and all things gray. There’s a lot to leave behind when 2022 comes to a close as uncertainty rules around the world. The health crisis brought on the dawn of slow living, but it crushed many families forced to hustle for their lives. Karens went on the rise. Crypto currencies tanked. Pete Davidson’s love thing with Kim Kardashian made headlines. Among other things on the AP's annual Over It list are ASMR and gratuitous grossness on the big screen.

Britney Spears' massive pop songs to land on Broadway, again

NEW YORK (AP) — A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. “Once Upon a One More Time” first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company,. The cast will be announced at a later date.

EXPLAINER: Deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been nearly three weeks since four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, but there are still many questions surrounding the investigation. The horrific case has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. It has also riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors online. The Moscow Police Department has not yet identified a suspect in the case. The department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday evening that all the speculation is stoking community fears and spreading false information.

Robert Downey Jr. on one last film with his dad, 'Sr.'

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. set out to make an objective portrait, a tribute to his father, the underground filmmaking maverick Robert Downey Sr. His dad had other plans. The result is “Sr.," a new Netflix documentary about a father-son relationship that in some ways always existed on camera. Downey Jr. made his movie debut in his father's 1970 film “The Pound,” at the age of 5. "Sr.'' is a son’s loving reckoning with his iconoclast father, a freewheeling cult filmmaker whose experimental films gave Downey Jr. his entry into moviemaking. It debuts Monday on Netflix.