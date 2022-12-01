AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:45 a.m. EST

National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Christmas Tree is now blazing with bright color. President Joe Biden led a crowd on the Ellipse near the White House in lighting the tree Wednesday evening in a tradition that dates back a century. Biden led the crowd in a countdown — “five, four, three, two, one”— and the lights burst to life. The tradition dates back to 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge walked from the White House to the Ellipse to light a 48-foot fir tree decorated with 2,500 electric bulbs in red, white and green. The current tree, a 27-foot-white fir, was planted just last year.

Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to stop selling the film or add a disclaimer to the documentary and the related book that it sells on its site. Jassy addressed the company's handling of the issue at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York City. He says Amazon is a retailer of content to millions of customers with different viewpoints, and it has to allow access to those viewpoints even if they're objectionable.

Mistrial after jury deadlock in Danny Masterson rape case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial at the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson. Jurors told Los Angeles Judge Charlaine Olmedo that they were hopelessly deadlocked and could not come to unanimous verdicts on any counts. The judge declared a mistrial Wednesday afternoon. Masterson is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, between 2001 and 2003, when he was at the height of his fame as a star of the Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.” Masterson pleaded not guilty. His attorney argued that the acts were consensual. A retrial is scheduled for March, but Masterson's lawyer says he will seek to dismiss the case before then.

Terrell Owens says man he punched at CVS threatened him, fan

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Retired NFL star Terrell Owens said a fight caught on camera in which he punched a man in a CVS parking lot was the result of an “aggressor” threatening him and a fan he was talking to at the California store. Owens told The Associated Press in a statement he acted in self-defense Saturday when the man “made offensive gestures and threatening statements” to him and a fan. Owens said the man “swung at me first” before he “felt obligated to prevent the aggressor from becoming more violent.” TMZ first reported the fight and published a witness’ video. It was unclear Wednesday whether police were called to the scene.

Florida QB Kitna arrested on child pornography charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested on two charges of distribution of child exploitation material and three charges of possession of child pornography. Kitna is the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. Gainesville police say the 19-year-old Jalen Kitna shared the images via a social media platform. Kitna was booked in the Alachua County Jail, where he was awaiting a first appearance in front of a judge Thursday morning. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney. The Gators suspended Kitna indefinitely about an hour after his arrest.

Prosecutor: Weinstein a 'degenerate rapist' and 'predator'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor says Harvey Weinstein is a “predator” who used his Hollywood power to sexually assault women and avoid the consequences. Deputy District attorney Marlene Martinez told jurors during closing arguments at Weinstein's Los Angeles trial Wednesday that the women who testified went innocently into meetings with the former movie mogul, having no idea he was a “degenerate rapist.” Martinez emphasized the similarity of the stories of all the women who took the stand. The defense is set to make its closing argument Thursday. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts. His lawyers deny that he has engaged in any non-consensual sex.

GivingTuesday raises $3.1B for charities in tough economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Some $3.1 billion was donated to charitable causes in the U.S. in the 24 hours that are called Giving Tuesday. The movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving started as a hashtag in 2012 and 10 years later has become a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. Asha Curran is the CEO of the organization GivingTuesday, which grew out of the hashtag. She said despite a difficult economic year, people we as generous as they had the capacity to be.

Rolling Stones' 60th year honored with UK collectible coin

LONDON (AP) — They want money — that’s what they want, that’s what they want. Well, now the Rolling Stones can say they’re also ON money, the face of a new collectible coin issued by Britain’s Royal Mint to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary. The new 5-pound coin features a silhouette of the iconic band performing — frontman Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and late drummer Charlie Watts — as well as the band’s name in what is described as their classic 1973 font. The mint said it was one of the last coins of the year to be released bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at 96.

US Virgin Islands reach $105M settlement with Epstein estate

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands has reached a settlement of more than $105 million in a sex trafficking case against the estate of financier Jeffrey Epstein. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a nearly three-year legal saga for the U.S. territory, which sought to hold Epstein accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing girls and causing environmental damage on the two tiny islands he owned in the U.S. Virgin Islands. An Epstein estate attorney says the settlement does not include an admission or concession of liability or fault by the estate or anyone else.

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.