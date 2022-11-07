AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:59 p.m. EST

Solar panel trouble on cargo capsule bound for space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly launched cargo capsule has run into trouble with a solar panel after liftoff. Only one of the two solar panels on the Northrop Grumman capsule opened successfully following Monday's predawn liftoff. NASA officials say the company has assured them there's enough power for Wednesday's rendezvous with the International Space Station. But NASA was still assessing the situation. Northrop Grumman launched the capsule from Virginia with more than 8,200 pounds of cargo. The capsule is dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride after the first American woman in space, who died a decade ago.

Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never'

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Rihanna says it was “now or never” when it came to performing the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-Grammy winner, who gave birth to her first child in May, says she would only return to the stage this quickly for “something special.” The singer had previously declined to perform in the 2019 halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. In a recent interview ahead of her “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4,” Rihanna said that the timing and circumstances this time around were right for her. But the pop star was quick to shut down speculation that the performance meant a long-awaited new album was imminent.

Nick Carter remembers his 'baby brother' Aaron Carter

NEW YORK (AP) — Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter says he's heartbroken over the death of his “baby brother,” 34-year-old singer Aaron Carter. His body was found Saturday at his home in Southern California. The older Carter said Sunday on Instagram that that he had a “complicated relationship" with the youngest of his five siblings, but that he always loved him. Authorities said Saturday that a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in Carter's home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. Aaron Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Nick Carter said that “addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence. A probation violation report said Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the women's center early Friday, and her GPS monitor was later cut off. A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report asked for her deferred judgment to be revoked. She could face up to 20 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in 2020. Lewis said she was trafficked to Brooks for sex and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Prosecutors didn't dispute that she was sexually assaulted.

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Pat Benatar roared. Lionel Richie Soared. Eminem was Eminem. All are now members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after a rousing show Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They're joined in the Hall by Carly Simon, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton, who felt like she didn't deserve the honor and wrote a rock song for the occasion. Duran Duran overcame technical glitches to thrill a room full of its fans. Richie's set went from the mellow ballad “Hello” to the celebration of “All Night Long.” Benatar showed off her powerful pipes with “Love is a Battlefield.” Eminem brought on Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to sing the chorus of “Dream On” for 2003′s “Sing for the Moment.”

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49. His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep. Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night. The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which the Multi-State Lottery Association says would be $929.1 million for Monday's drawing. The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Those long odds have led to three months going by without anyone matching all six balls.

Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world’s tallest building. The blaze early Monday raced up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other fires fueled by flammable siding material. A resident at the 8 Boulevard Walk told The Associated Press that the high-rise has cladding that officials planned to replace after a similar blaze tore through an iconic tower on New Year’s Eve in 2015. However, that cladding was not replaced across the entire building. The resident spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Emaar Properties, which is behind 8 Boulevard Walk, did not respond to requests for comment.

Dog walker's killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison. A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend. The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

'Black Adam' tops box office again on quiet weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros.' says “Black Adam” topped the box office for the third straight weekend with $18.5 million in ticket sales. The studio released the ticket sales estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend in movie theaters before the upcoming release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Only one new film opened in wide release: “One Piece Film: Red.” The Japanese anime sequel debuted in second place with $9.5 million. Third place went to “Ticket to Paradise,” the George Clooney and Julia Roberts romantic comedy. The Universal Pictures release collected $8.5 million in its third weekend. The film “Black Adam” is Dwayne Johnson’s bid to launch a new DC Films superpower. It has surpassed $300 million globally in three weeks of release, including a domestic tally of $137.4 million.