AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:46 p.m. EST

It’s all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — A bunch of Santa lookalikes have taken to the ski slopes once again to spread some holiday cheer. More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together through the snow with white beards and Santa hats flapping. A skiing Grinch and even a Christmas tree joined Sunday's party in Maine. It wasn’t exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. The fundraising event has grown in popularity over more than two decades at the Sunday River ski resort.

Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists say the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease. The announcement on Sunday reinforced an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. Ken Hon is the scientist in charge of the U.S. Geological Survey at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory. Hon says Mauna Loa’s eruption appears to be ramping down and that nearby Kilauea has now reached a “full pause." Its lava lake is stagnant and crusted over. Mauna Loa began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years.

Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — An official says work to remove the final city-owned Confederate monument from Richmond, Virginia, should start this week. The city administrative officer says removal of the Gen. A.P. Hill statue from a busy intersection should begin on Monday. Richmond is the onetime capital of the Confederacy that began removing its many other Confederate monuments in 2020 amid nationwide racial justice protests. Plans to remove the Hill statue were complicated by the fact that the general’s remains are buried there. Plans call for moving the monument to a Black history museum, though Hill's indirect descendants want it relocated to a former Civil War battlefield.

'I'll kill you all': Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting

ROME (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say a man opened fire during a meeting of a condominium board in northern Rome, killing three people. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri confirmed three people were killed and others injured in the shooting in the Fidene neighborhood. He called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.” La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all” and then opened fire. Participants managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived. She said the suspect was known to board members and had previously been reported to authorities for making threats.

One-armed player for Northwestern St scores first points

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A college basketball player who lost nearly all of his left arm in a childhood accident has scored his first points for Northwestern State. Freshman Hansel Emmanuel had a dunk, layup and foul shot for five points in a 91-73 win over Louisiana-Monroe in the Southland Conference on Saturday night. The 19-year-old Emmanuel was injured at 6 years old when a pile of cinder blocks fell on him. The 6-foot-6 guard had played four previous games for his Louisiana college this season without having a point.

Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company is aiming for the moon with its own private lander. The lander blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday atop a SpaceX rocket. On board is the United Arab Emirates' first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that's designed to roll around in the gray lunar dust. It will take nearly five months for the lander and its experiments to reach the moon. The company ispace designed the craft for minimal fuel. That's why it's taking a slow, low-energy path to the moon that will have it flying 1 million miles away, before looping back to the moon.

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater has to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. After everyone was evacuated safely, police K9 units searched the building but didn't find any explosives. The theater's operator said Sunday it will try to reschedule the show.

Death toll in Jersey fire rises to 5; 4 still missing

LONDON (AP) — Police say the number of people killed in an apartment building explosion and fire on the English Channel Island of Jersey has risen to five, and four others are still unaccounted for. Jersey Police Chief Robin Smith says specialist teams were continuing a painstaking search of the area in St. Helier, the island’s capital. He warned it was likely to be weeks before investigations are completed. A blast destroyed a three-story apartment block at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. Smith said the fire was “likely” caused by a gas explosion but it has not yet been confirmed. Authorities said Sunday they no longer expect to find anyone alive.

Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who formed a powerful speaking partnership with Gloria Steinem and appeared with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida. She was best known for her community activism, especially at the center she established on Manhattan's West side for child care and support for working parents, including job training and other services. Hughes appeared in a famous 1971 photo with Steinem in which the two raised their arms in the Black Power salute.

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday. The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.