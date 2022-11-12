AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:13 p.m. EST

Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle landed early Saturday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission lasted 780 days. The X-37B space plane hosted a service module that carried experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. One experiment deployed a satellite in October 2021 that still remains in orbit. Another evaluated the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds.

Holiday arrival: Rockefeller tree ushers in Christmas season

NEW YORK (AP) — An iconic sign of the holidays has arrived in New York City on Saturday as a crane hoisted an 82-foot Norway spruce into place at Rockefeller Plaza. The 14-ton tree will be festooned with thousands of lights and topped with a star encrusted with millions of crystals. The approximately 90-year-old tree was cut Thursday then lifted onto a flatbed truck for its 200-mile trip from Queensbury, New York to New York City. The Christmas tree will be officially lit on Nov. 30.

Gas stations in Haiti reopen for 1st time in 2 months

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Whoops of excitement are echoing through Haiti's capital as gas stations open for the first time in two months after a powerful gang lifted a crippling fuel blockade. The gang federation known as G9 had seized control of an area surrounding a key fuel terminal in mid-September, paralyzing life in Haiti. The move _ aimed at ousting Prime Minister Ariel Henry after he announced a rise in gas prices _ forced gas stations to close, hospitals to cut back on critical services and businesses including banks and grocery stores to limit their hours. It also worsened a cholera outbreak.

Alabama's capital removes Confederate names from 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two high schools in Alabama's capital city will no longer bear the names of Confederate leaders. News outlets report the Montgomery County Board of Education this week voted for new names for Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E Lee High School. Lee will become known as Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis will become JAG High School. The JAG acronym represents civil rights leaders Judge Frank Johnson, the Rev. Ralph Abernathy and the Rev. Robert Graetz. Both schools serve mostly Black students. The new names were given two years after education officials vowed to change them.

Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims

The city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, says a second body of a possible 1921 race massacre victim has been found to have a gunshot wound. A spokesperson said Friday that a forensic anthropologist found a portion of a bullet in the head of one set of remains. Investigators are seeking signs of such trauma in an effort to confirm remains are those of massacre victims. None of the 26 remains found during the current search nor about three dozen recovered last year have been confirmed as victims of the massacre. A white mob attacked and killed Black people and burned and looted homes and businesses.

Alec Baldwin sues to 'clear his name' in movie set killing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie “Rust." The shooting was ruled an accident. Baldwin on Friday sued in Los Angeles, alleging negligence by the armorer, gun supplier and others. Baldwin was rehearsing with a gun on the New Mexico set when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has said he was told the gun was safe and didn't know it held a live round. Baldwin says he's been “wrongly viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy." Last month, Hutchins' family announced it had agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor.

Thai crocodile farmers want trade restrictions relaxed

SRI RACHA, Thailand (AP) — Crocodile farmers in Thailand are suggesting a novel approach to saving the country’s dwindling number of endangered wild crocodiles. Only about 100 Siamese crocodiles are estimated to be living in the wild in Thailand, while crocodile farmers are raising millions of the reptiles in captivity. Thailand’s crocodile industry slumped during the pandemic and is now seeking to have the tight regulations on international trade of their products relaxed, while also spearheading an effort to restock Siamese crocodiles in the wild. Thailand will propose easing trade restrictions at next week’s meeting in Panama of the 184-nation CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Bus falls into canal in Egypt's Nile Delta, killing 21

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's health ministry says a bus fell into a canal in Egypt’s Nile River Delta region killing at least 21 people, including three children. In a statement, the ministry said the accident happened in Dakahlia province, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the capital of Cairo. A health ministry officials said among the dead were three children. The head of police investigations in the province said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle’s steering wheel. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Seattle cops: Woman makes harrowing escape from vicious pimp

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Seattle say a young woman made two harrowing attempts to escape her vicious pimp that ended with her rescue by a ride-share driver who engaged in a gunfight with the man. Authorities said this week that Winston Burt was arrested as he left a rental home accompanied by other women he had trafficked. Authorities say his street name, “Dice Capone,” was tattooed on the faces of some women he trafficked. Burt is being held on $750,000 bail. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. The woman who escaped was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Eagle eye: Man's warning saves lives in building collapse

PARIS (AP) — French authorities said a four-story building has collapsed in northern France’s city of Lille but no deaths have been reported so far thanks to a local resident’s advance warning. Lille firefighters said they rescued one person from the rubble with only light injuries. The Lille prefecture said Saturday that the building in the center of the city was evacuated before dawn after a man coming back from a night out saw cracks appearing in the structure and reported the problem. The building collapsed on Saturday morning. Lille Mayor Martine Aubry told French broadcaster BFM TV that the man's actions saved lives. The search for any other possible victims was continuing.