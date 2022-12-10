AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:24 p.m. EST

Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. It's already triggered thousands of power outages in California, closed a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompted an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning. A 250-mile (400-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park is under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday. A flood advisory was in effect Saturday from Sacramento to the California coast near San Francisco.

Germany: Suspect dead after killing mother, taking hostages

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died. Police initially said they were communicating with the suspect before announcing shortly after noon Saturday that the hostage situation was over, and the hostages were safe and “outwardly uninjured.” Dresden police didn’t immediately respond to requests for confirmation about whether the 40-year-old suspect had been killed by police or died from self-inflicted injuries. Radio Dresden reported that a gunman earlier tried to enter a building where the broadcaster is based. The 40-year-old German was also suspected of killing his 62-year-old mother, whose body was found in another part of the city early Saturday.

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it's the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system's history. The U.S. Department of Transportation data also shows Keystone's operator was allowed to exceed typical maximum pressure levels. The pipeline’s Canada-based operator, TC Energy, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the spill was contained, although cleanup efforts will continue into next week.

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She's asking a court to throw out certified results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county. Her lawsuit centers on long lines and other difficulties that people experienced while voting on Election Day in Maricopa County. It alleged hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast, but there’s no evidence that it's true. Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner’s pants with a five-button-fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million at an auction in Reno last weekend. There’s disagreement about whether the pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans. Officials for Levi Strauss & Co. say any claims about their origin is speculation because they predate the first jeans the San Francisco-based company officially manufactured in 1873.

Joseph Kittinger, who set longtime parachute record, dies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force pilot who held the record for the highest parachute jump for more than 50 years has died. Retired Col. Joseph Kittinger died Friday in Florida at age 94. Kittinger gained worldwide fame in 1960 when he jumped from a balloon-lifted gondola that took him nearly 20 miles above the New Mexico desert. Dressed in a pressure suit, he hit speeds of over 600 miles per hour before the thickening air and then his parachute slowed him down. Kittinger also served as a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down in 1972 and spent 11 months in a Hanoi prisoner of war camp.

Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles City Council member embroiled in a scandal over racist remarks and an activist fought at a Friday night holiday event. The Los Angeles Times reports the activist and Kevin de León got into an altercation at a toy giveaway and holiday tree lighting at Lincoln Park. De León says in a statement that he was assaulted, while activists say he was the aggressor. The Times reports that local activist organizations RootsAction and J-TOWN Action and Solidarity posted a video on Twitter showing a portion of the incident between de León and a man identified as Jason Reedy, a People’s City Council organizer.

Gas prices fall again in NJ, nation as demand remains low

TRENTON. N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have again dropped sharply in New Jersey and around the country as demand remains slow and supplies continue to increase. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.49, down 14 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.42 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down 13 cents last week. Drivers were paying $3.33 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say gas prices will likely continue to drop next week, though not as sharply as in recent weeks given the decision by OPEC to continue cutting production.

Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case

DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter says the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff, who is related to suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate Aldrich. She told The Associated Press on Friday that Aldrich should have been in prison and prevented from obtaining weapons after the suspect's 2021 arrest uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds of explosive materials, firearms and ammunition.

No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman says her son and dozens of other prisoners are on hunger strike over inhumane living conditions at Nevada's Ely State Prison. Nina Fernandez says her son, 35-year-old Sean Harvell, alleges abuse by prison staff and excessive periods of solitary confinement. That's in contrast to what state prison officials say caused the strike, which began Dec. 1. The Nevada Department of Corrections has said it was fueled by complaints over small meal portions from a new food vendor. The agency said at least 24 prisoners were on hunger strike Friday. Of those, it said 19 have refused food for nine straight days.