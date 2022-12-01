AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:39 p.m. EST

Weinstein lawyer in closing: 'Tears do not make truth'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Harvey Weinstein at his Los Angeles sexual assault trial told jurors that the prosecution's case relies entirely on asking them to trust accusers who have proved they were untrustworthy. Lawyer Alan Jackson made the closing argument for the defense on Thursday. He told jurors to look past the emotional testimony of the four women Weinstein is charged with assaulting and look at the facts. Jackson says “tears do not make truth.” The 70-year-old former movie mogul Weinstein is charged with raping and sexually assaulting two women and committing sexual battery against two others. He has pleaded not guilty.

Royals tour US green tech incubator, meet at-risk youth

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — The Prince and Princess of Wales got a first-hand look at some groundbreaking innovations at a green technology startup incubator in suburban Boston, then followed with a visit to an organization that works to raise up young people struggling through poverty and violence. Hundreds of cheering onlookers welcomed William and Kate as they entered Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday and later in the day at Roca Inc. in nearby Chelsea. The royal couple’s visit comes as they look to foster new ways to address climate change. It culminates Friday with the prince’s signature Earthshot Prize, a global competition aimed at finding new ways to tackle climate change.

Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. Pressure has been mounting on Amazon to stop selling the film or add a disclaimer to the documentary and the related book that it sells on its site. Jassy addressed the company's handling of the issue at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York City. He says Amazon is a retailer of content to millions of customers with different viewpoints, and it has to allow access to those viewpoints even if they're objectionable.

7 kids hurt when school bus crashes into house in NY suburb

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Police say seven children were injured when a school bus veered off the road in suburban New York, hit two parked cars and crashed into a house. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County. Police say a bus carrying 21 children veered off the road, scraped against a telephone pole, hit a tree and then hit two parked vehicles. The bus hit more trees before crashing into the house. Police say two children sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Five other children and the driver suffered minor injuries.

The mind behind the Rubik’s Cube celebrates a lasting puzzle

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’ve ever had trouble solving a Rubik’s Cube, a good piece of advice is to break it down into steps. It’s worth a shot: That advice is from the man who made it. Ernő Rubik invented the cube in 1974 and has seen his color-matching puzzle go from a classroom teaching tool in Hungary to a worldwide phenomenon with over 450 million cubes sold and a mini-empire of related toys. The latest brain-teaser is called the Phantom, which takes the 3x3 original cube and adds a memory test: Using thermochromic technology, the tiles revert to black unless the heat of the user’s hand keeps them visible.

Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry has died at the age of 84. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Perry died at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina, at about 5 a.m. Thursday. The Perry family said that Perry died after a short illness. Perry pitched for eight major-league teams from 1962 until 1983. He won the Cy Young with Cleveland in 1972 and with San Diego in 1978 just after turning 40. Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991.

Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan shows the couple is once again prepared to address their rift with the royal family directly and in their own words. Netflix released roughly a minute of footage of “Harry & Meghan” as their relatives, the Prince and Princess of Wales, embark on a U.S. trip. The footage includes photos and brief interview snippets of Harry and Meghan, with one portion showing a picture of Meghan crying transitioning with a glass-breaking sound effect as an image of William and Kate appears. Netflix has not announced a release date for the six-part series.

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

BERLIN (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann has been sold in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million). That price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. There was no immediate word on who bought Beckmann’s “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at the Grisebach auction house. After the Nazis came to power in 1933, Beckmann was among the artists whose work was classified as “degenerate art,” and hundreds of his works were seized from German museums. He emigrated to Amsterdam, where in 1943 he painted the somber self-portrait that was auctioned off on Thursday. According to German media, the country's previous art auction record was 9.5 million euros.

NC co-pilot's death in fall from plane ruled accidental

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of a pilot who fell from a small airplane in flight in North Carolina in July an accident. The News & Observer reports that the autopsy states that Charles Hew Crooks' death was likely the result of falling from the plane while vomiting. A preliminary National Transportation Safety Board report states that after a hard landing, a second pilot directed Crooks to declare an emergency and request a diversion. Crooks later lowered the ramp in the back of the airplane, indicating that he felt sick. Early reports and 911 calls said Crooks “jumped” or “exited” the plane, but the autopsy found that the fall was accidental.

France makes push to collect heirloom weapons across country

BRUNOY, France (AP) — France has launched a nationwide drive to collect millions of old firearms, remnants of the two World Wars or long-abandoned hunting excursions. French Interior Ministry officials suspect French families keep many unregistered weapons tucked away in attics and storerooms as heirlooms in the country that was the scene of many of the last century's fiercest battles. Jean-Simon Merandat, Head of the Interior Ministry’s Central Service for Arms and Explosives said it's believed there are about 5 or 6 million weapons that are being kept in an “irregular manner" in the country and that 80-90% of them have been inherited. Authorities say there will be no legal consequences if weapons are handed over within the initial weeklong drive that ends Dec. 2.