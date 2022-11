AP Trending SummaryBrief at 5:38 p.m. EST

Guatemala expat community roiled by relic smuggling charges

ANTIGUA, Guatemala (AP) — Two Americans, one a photographer and the other a connoisseur of Mayan folk art, are facing charges of smuggling pre-Hispanic artifacts in Guatemala. The case has roiled the normally tranquil tourist-magnet town of Antigua, where travelers and expats live among centuries-old ruins of colonial buildings and soaring volcanic peaks. Photographer Stephanie Allison Jolluck has been detained twice in the space of a few days for carrying Mayan relics. The first time she was caught trying to take two thousand-year-old Mayan ceremonial carvings on a flight out of the country. She said she thought they were cheap reproductions.

Elton John's final tour revisits LA glory with Lipa, Carlile

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John says Los Angeles has been a magical place for him. That's why he's ending the North American leg of his farewell concert tour at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. His three shows there start Thursday. The final one, on Sunday, will be livestreamed on Disney+. Joining Elton John for the last L.A. concert will be Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee. John says the concert will have more bells and whistles than others on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. In January, John heads to Australia and New Zealand to continue the tour, then on to Britain and Europe. The tour ends in Sweden next July.

7 children, driver still hospitalized after school bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say seven children and a driver injured when a Kentucky school bus crashed over an embankment and landed on its side remain hospitalized with varying injuries. A statement from Magoffin County Schools says another 11 children were treated at hospitals and released. The bus crashed Monday morning in rural Kentucky, sending 18 children and the driver to hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe. Officials said pupils from elementary age through high school were aboard the bus en route to classes when the crash happened on a state highway near Salyersville in eastern Kentucky. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a case involving the deaths of dozens of military veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. The settlement was approved Monday by a judge in U.S. District Court in Springfield. The coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the spring of 2020 took the lives of 84 residents. It was one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the U.S. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are thankful the case has been brought to a conclusion.

Steve Martin, Harry Bliss team up on 'Number One Is Walking'

NEW YORK (AP) — Already a comedian, actor, writer, musician and novelist, Steve Martin is now mastering a new art form. His cartoon captions are honed through a collaboration with the New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss. They have been friendly for the past few years and have formed a professional kinship built upon Martin’s words, Bliss’ images and a shared love for the satire and well-populated illustrations of Mad magazine. They first worked together on the bestselling “A Wealth of Pigeons,” published in 2020, and now have completed “Number One Is Walking.” The title is the premise for the kind of Hollywood joke Martin has mastered.

Horse race culture runs deep on Colombia's San Andres Island

SAN ANDRES ISLAND, Colombia (AP) — There’s no racetrack on the tiny Caribbean island of San Andres, but passion for horse racing runs deep. Thoroughbreds train on stunning white-sand beaches and compete on a rocky trail that cuts through the forest. Horse racing has a long history on San Andres and its sister island of Providencia despite their small populations and distance from the Colombian mainland, about 700 kilometers (435 miles) away. The twin island archipelago is a former British colony now transformed into a Colombian tourist mecca. The races began years ago with locals betting on work animals. Eventually finer horses were imported for the races.

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.

Beyoncé ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has propelled herself into the highest Grammy echelon. The star singer claimed a leading nine nominations Tuesday, making her tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated music act in the history of the awards show at 88 apiece. Kendrick Lamar came away with the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill and The-Dream picked up six. The ceremony will be held Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color.

Experts blame genetic mutation for Australian girls' deaths

SYDNEY (AP) — Two genetic experts have told an inquiry in Sydney that a rare genetic mutation probably caused the deaths of two daughters of an Australian woman who was convicted of killing them. The inquiry is examining new scientific evidence that Kathleen Folbigg’s four young children may have died of natural causes. Folbigg was found guilty in 2003 of three charges of murder and one of manslaughter. But growing numbers of scientists are convinced that recent genetic breakthroughs have created reasonable doubt of her guilt. Folbigg is serving a 30-year prison sentence which will expire in 2033. She will become eligible for parole in 2028.

Japan to reopen to cruise ships after 2 1/2-year ban

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is lifting a more than 2 1/2-year ban on international cruise ships that was imposed following a deadly coronavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at the beginning of the pandemic. The Transport Ministry says cruise ship operators and port authorities’ associations have adopted anti-virus guidelines and that Japan is now ready to resume its international cruise operations while receiving foreign ships at its ports. Japan has barred cruise ships since March 2020, after the outbreak on the Diamond Princess forced 3,711 passengers and crew to quarantine on board for two weeks, during which 13 people died and more than 700 others were infected. Under the new guidelines, all crew members must have three received three coronavirus vaccine shots.